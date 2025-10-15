“They Are Running Away from the Mess They Created” — Senator Seriake Dickson Slams PDP Defectors

By Naija247news Political Desk

Abuja, October 15, 2025 — Senator Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa) has accused governors elected on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, including his successor, of abandoning the party and “running away from the mess they created” by defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dickson spoke to journalists after Wednesday’s Senate plenary, responding to the news that Governor Douye Diri and other political leaders in Bayelsa State had left the PDP for the ruling party.

“I hope that the governors and the leadership working committee who created this mess in our party, all of them… and they are the ones now bailing out after creating the problem that they could not solve or refused to solve. It’s very sad. Very, very sad. It’s making Nigeria look small and making our country’s democracy look ridiculous,” he said.

The senator stressed that being in opposition does not mean rejecting all policies of the ruling party. Dickson declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of Professor Joash Amupitan as the new INEC Chairman, describing the choice as “very good” and pledging to vote for his confirmation.

“I will be casting my vote, I will be supporting the nomination. And as a member of the Electoral Committee, and also a member of the Senate, I will work with colleagues to ensure that the electoral reforms we are championing see the light of day,” he added.

Dickson reaffirmed his commitment to the PDP, describing it as the platform that gave the Ijaw Nation and Niger Delta people opportunities to participate in national leadership. He emphasised that a healthy democracy requires a strong opposition.

“Because I believe there must be opposition. A democracy without opposition ceases to be democracy,” he said.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.