“There Is No Christian Genocide in Nigeria” — Reno Omokri Tells U.S. Senator Ted Cruz

Lagos | Naija247news — Nigerian political commentator and author Reno Omokri has sharply criticized United States Senator Ted Cruz over allegations that the Nigerian government is complicit in “Christian genocide” and supports Islamist terrorism.

Omokri, speaking on ARISE News on Monday, October 13, described Senator Cruz’s claims as “ludicrous and rooted in misinformation,” warning that such narratives could distort U.S. foreign policy and deepen Nigeria’s fragile security situation.

Cruz’s Allegation and Proposed Sanctions

Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican representing Texas, recently introduced the “Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025”, alleging that Christians in Nigeria are being systematically targeted and executed by Islamist extremists with the tacit support of Nigerian authorities.

The bill seeks to compel the U.S. Secretary of State to designate Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern (CPC)” under U.S. international religious freedom laws — a classification that would open the door to targeted sanctions against Nigerian officials accused of facilitating jihadist violence, the enforcement of blasphemy laws, or the imposition of Sharia in parts of the country.

Cruz’s claims echo similar rhetoric from conservative American politicians such as Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Congressman Chip Roy, who have accused Nigeria’s leadership of failing to protect Christian minorities in the north.

Omokri: “A False and Dangerous Narrative”

Omokri dismissed the allegations as “factually wrong and diplomatically dangerous,” arguing that both Christians and Muslims have suffered the brunt of terrorism in Nigeria’s decade-long conflict with insurgent groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP.

“Yes, there are killings of Christians in Nigeria, and anyone who denies that would be dishonest,” Omokri said. “But there are also killings of Muslims. When terrorists attack Benue, most of the victims are Christians because Benue is Christian-dominated. When they hit Zamfara, most victims are Muslims. So there is no Christian genocide.”

He warned that foreign policymakers who frame Nigeria’s security crisis as a religious war risk undermining national unity and empowering extremist groups.

Fact-Finding Mission from the United States

In response to Cruz’s claims, Omokri said he personally invited a two-man Republican delegation from the United States to Nigeria to conduct an independent fact-finding visit.

The delegation, comprising Mike Arnold, Mayor of Blanco, Texas, and Jeff Gibbs, an American filmmaker, met with leaders of both the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI). They also visited internally displaced persons (IDP) camps across several northern states.

“These are people who were briefed by Senator Cruz and Congressman Roy before their trip. Now they have seen things for themselves and spoken with both Christian and Muslim leaders,” Omokri said, emphasizing that the delegation’s findings will help correct the record in Washington.

Blaming Libya’s Collapse for Nigeria’s Insecurity

Omokri traced the roots of Nigeria’s security crisis to the aftermath of the 2011 NATO intervention in Libya, which toppled Muammar Gaddafi’s regime and unleashed a wave of instability across the Sahel.

“This crisis began when the Obama administration intervened in Libya,” he explained. “After Gaddafi fell, his mercenaries spread across the Sahel with weapons and training. They destabilized the region from Burkina Faso to Mali and Niger. Now they are trying to do the same in Nigeria.”

He accused the United States of “moral complicity” in the crisis, saying Washington bears responsibility for the unintended consequences of the Libya intervention.

“There is a moral responsibility on the United States because this problem was brought to Nigeria’s doorstep by the Obama administration,” he said.

Potential Diplomatic Fallout

Omokri cautioned that if the U.S. were to classify Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern,” it could backfire — emboldening extremists and punishing ordinary citizens rather than protecting religious minorities.

“If Nigeria is designated as a country of particular concern, it will only embolden terrorists and punish ordinary Nigerians — both Christians and Muslims,” he warned.

Analysts note that the CPC designation carries severe diplomatic implications, potentially affecting defense cooperation, aid programs, and bilateral relations between Washington and Abuja.

A Broader Context: Religion and Geopolitics

Religious freedom has long been a flashpoint in U.S.–Nigeria relations. In 2020, the Trump administration briefly designated Nigeria as a CPC, but the classification was removed by the Biden administration a year later.

Observers suggest that Cruz’s renewed push may reflect domestic political posturing within the U.S. rather than an accurate representation of Nigeria’s complex security realities.

Security experts have repeatedly noted that while Christian communities have indeed been targeted in some regions, terrorism in Nigeria remains driven more by criminality, banditry, and state weakness than by pure religious persecution.

Omokri’s Closing Warning

Omokri urged American lawmakers to seek balanced intelligence before framing Nigeria’s crisis in sectarian terms.

“Nigeria’s problem is not Christians versus Muslims,” he said. “It’s terrorists versus the Nigerian people. Mislabeling it as genocide only helps the terrorists.”

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.