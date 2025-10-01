The Worst is Over, Tinubu Declares in Independence Day Broadcast

By Muhyideen Jimoh | Naija247news | Abuja, Oct. 1, 2025

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that Nigeria has “turned the corner” toward economic recovery and national prosperity, assuring citizens that the most difficult phase of his reforms is behind them.

Speaking during a nationwide broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, Tinubu said the sacrifices endured by Nigerians over the past three years were beginning to yield tangible results.

“I am pleased to report that we have finally turned the corner. The worst is over. Yesterday’s pains are giving way to relief,” the president said.

Tinubu applauded Nigerians for their resilience and patience, pledging to justify the trust reposed in his leadership.

“I salute your endurance, support, and understanding. I will continue to work for you and justify the confidence you placed in me to steer the ship of our nation to safe harbour,” he added.

Inherited Economic Crisis

The president recalled that his administration inherited a fragile and near-collapsed economy weighed down by decades of fiscal mismanagement and policy distortions.

“Upon assuming office, our administration inherited a near-collapsed economy caused by decades of fiscal policy distortions and misalignment that had impaired real growth,” he said.

He stressed that his government faced a choice: maintain the unsustainable status quo or embark on bold reforms to avert a deeper economic crisis.

Reform Gains

Tinubu highlighted his administration’s controversial but far-reaching reforms, including:

Removal of the fuel subsidy, which he described as corrupt and unsustainable.

Unification of the foreign exchange market, aimed at restoring credibility and transparency.

According to him, these steps dismantled the rent-seeking structures that drained national resources, allowing government to redirect funds into critical areas such as education, healthcare, national security, agriculture, power, broadband, road infrastructure, and social investment programmes.

He maintained that the painful reforms were beginning to bear fruit and had placed the country on a more inclusive and sustainable growth trajectory.

A Call to Collective Action

Tinubu, however, admitted that Nigeria was still in a “race against time,” urging citizens, states, and the private sector to join hands with his government to accelerate development.

“We are racing against time. All hands must be on deck to fast-track development and deliver the promise of a greater Nigeria,” he said.

The president concluded his Independence Day message by reaffirming his commitment to national renewal, promising that his administration would not relent until Nigerians feel the full benefits of reforms.

