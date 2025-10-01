Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

The Worst is Over, Tinubu Declares in Independence Day Broadcast

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Muhyideen Jimoh | Naija247news | Abuja, Oct. 1, 2025

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that Nigeria has “turned the corner” toward economic recovery and national prosperity, assuring citizens that the most difficult phase of his reforms is behind them.

Speaking during a nationwide broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, Tinubu said the sacrifices endured by Nigerians over the past three years were beginning to yield tangible results.

“I am pleased to report that we have finally turned the corner. The worst is over. Yesterday’s pains are giving way to relief,” the president said.

Tinubu applauded Nigerians for their resilience and patience, pledging to justify the trust reposed in his leadership.

“I salute your endurance, support, and understanding. I will continue to work for you and justify the confidence you placed in me to steer the ship of our nation to safe harbour,” he added.

Inherited Economic Crisis

The president recalled that his administration inherited a fragile and near-collapsed economy weighed down by decades of fiscal mismanagement and policy distortions.

“Upon assuming office, our administration inherited a near-collapsed economy caused by decades of fiscal policy distortions and misalignment that had impaired real growth,” he said.

He stressed that his government faced a choice: maintain the unsustainable status quo or embark on bold reforms to avert a deeper economic crisis.

Reform Gains

Tinubu highlighted his administration’s controversial but far-reaching reforms, including:

  • Removal of the fuel subsidy, which he described as corrupt and unsustainable.
  • Unification of the foreign exchange market, aimed at restoring credibility and transparency.

According to him, these steps dismantled the rent-seeking structures that drained national resources, allowing government to redirect funds into critical areas such as education, healthcare, national security, agriculture, power, broadband, road infrastructure, and social investment programmes.

He maintained that the painful reforms were beginning to bear fruit and had placed the country on a more inclusive and sustainable growth trajectory.

A Call to Collective Action

Tinubu, however, admitted that Nigeria was still in a “race against time,” urging citizens, states, and the private sector to join hands with his government to accelerate development.

“We are racing against time. All hands must be on deck to fast-track development and deliver the promise of a greater Nigeria,” he said.

The president concluded his Independence Day message by reaffirming his commitment to national renewal, promising that his administration would not relent until Nigerians feel the full benefits of reforms.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Abba Yusuf demands removal of Kano CP over Independence Day snub
Next article
PDP Sacks Cross River Congress, Installs Caretaker Committee
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Oyo Governor Condoles with Arise TV Over Death of News Anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
1st,October 2025/Naija 247news The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde,...

Tinubu: Nigeria’s economy recovering fast — outpaced IMF’s 3.4% projection in Q2

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that Nigeria’s economy...

Flying Eagles Take Flight: Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia in FIFA U-20 World Cup

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
1, October 2025/Naija 247news The Flying Eagles of Nigeria are...

PDP Sacks Cross River Congress, Installs Caretaker Committee

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
1, October 2025/Naija 247news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Oyo Governor Condoles with Arise TV Over Death of News Anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu

News 0
1st,October 2025/Naija 247news The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde,...

Tinubu: Nigeria’s economy recovering fast — outpaced IMF’s 3.4% projection in Q2

Business & Economy 0
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that Nigeria’s economy...

Flying Eagles Take Flight: Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia in FIFA U-20 World Cup

Sports 0
1, October 2025/Naija 247news The Flying Eagles of Nigeria are...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria