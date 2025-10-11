Menu
Policies & Legislation

“The Senate Cannot Be Held Hostage” — Akpabio on Upholding Discipline in Nigeria’s Upper Chamber

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Akpabio Defends Senate Discipline

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has declared that the National Assembly will not be held hostage by the disruptive instincts of any member, stressing that discipline and respect for parliamentary rules are essential to preserving the sanctity of Nigeria’s democracy.

The statement, titled “The Trials and Triumphs of a Resilient Nigeria’s 10th Senate” and issued on Saturday by his media aide Eseme Eyiboh, clarified that enforcing rules is not about silencing dissent but about maintaining order and safeguarding democratic institutions.

“The Senate cannot and will not be held hostage by the disruptive instincts of any of its members. Democracy thrives only when its institutions are respected and its rules upheld,” Akpabio said.

Context and Controversy

Although he did not name any lawmaker, his remarks come amid tensions surrounding Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central), who recently returned from a six-month suspension that she continues to contest.

Akpabio underscored that discipline in parliamentary conduct is a hallmark of advanced democracies, comparing Nigeria’s Senate to legislatures in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

“The discipline of parliamentary conduct is a universal marker of political civilisation. In the United Kingdom’s House of Commons, the authority of the Speaker is absolute and unchallenged. No member, regardless of party or popularity, may openly defy the Speaker’s ruling without consequences,” he said.

Rules Are Not Ceremonial

Akpabio stressed that the Senate’s rules are not outdated relics but essential safeguards for governance, fairness, and institutional stability.

“The Nigerian Senate’s Standing Orders are not ceremonial relics from the past. They are the living constitution of the institution, carefully designed to preserve fairness, consistency, and the sanctity of the legislative process,” he noted.

The Senate President defended the chamber’s right to discipline members when necessary, noting that in respected parliaments worldwide, suspension or expulsion is applied for breaches of parliamentary order.

“In the British House of Commons, suspension or expulsion is not rare when a member’s behaviour undermines parliamentary dignity. Nigeria’s Senate has every right to apply similar standards,” Akpabio added.

Resilience and Leadership

Describing the 10th Senate as “a chamber of resilience and balance,” Akpabio emphasised that strong legislatures thrive not by silencing dissent but by ensuring that dissent respects procedural rules.

“When the chamber asserts that it will not be held hostage by the disruptive instincts of any single member, it is affirming the primacy of collective responsibility over individual grandstanding. This is how strong legislatures endure,” he said.

Akpabio also highlighted that his leadership approach prioritises firmness and inclusion, aiming to maintain stability amid rising populism and public cynicism.

“Leadership of this sort does not seek applause; it seeks stability. By upholding its Standing Orders, the Senate has reclaimed its moral authority and demonstrated that rules, properly enforced, are not instruments of oppression but shields against institutional decay,” he concluded.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

