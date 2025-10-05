“The Political Family is Fully United”: Wike, Fubara Meet Rivers Elders Council

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Saturday held a meeting with members of the Rivers State Elders Council in Port Harcourt.

The gathering, which comes amid recent political developments in the state, was also attended by the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, and Chairman of the Rivers State Elders Council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba.

Photos from the meeting were shared on Sunday morning by the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media to the FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka, via his official X handle.

Olayinka described the gathering as a sign of unity among stakeholders, noting: “FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Chairman of the Rivers State Elders Council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, and other leaders in a meeting in Port Harcourt yesterday. The political family is fully united.”

While specific details of the discussions were not disclosed, the presence of key political figures suggests ongoing efforts to foster cohesion and stability within Rivers State’s political structure.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.