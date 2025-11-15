Albert Akpomudje Crowned 14th Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom

15, November 2025/Naija 247news

The Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State was on Saturday thrown into celebration as renowned legal practitioner, Chief Albert Akpomudje (SAN), was formally crowned the 14th Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom. The coronation, which drew prominent traditional rulers, political leaders, community heads and indigenes from within and outside the state, marked a new chapter in the ancient kingdom’s history following months of traditional consultations.

A New Era for the Olomu Monarchy

The installation of Chief Akpomudje comes at a significant time for the Olomu people, who have long upheld one of the most culturally revered kingships in Urhobo land. His emergence followed due process, including screening by the traditional kingmakers, blessings from the various ruling houses, and endorsement from the elders’ council.

The new monarch, known for his distinguished career in law and respected nationwide for his contributions to justice and advocacy, steps into the revered stool with a reputation built on integrity, fairness, and dedication to service.

Community members who witnessed the coronation described the moment as “historic,” noting that the kingdom has found in Akpomudje a leader with the intellectual depth and moral credibility to guide the people through modern challenges while preserving the cultural heritage of the Olomu kingdom.

Traditional Rites and Royal Symbolism

According to palace officials, the coronation rites began in the early hours with rituals performed by the custodians of Olomu tradition. The rites symbolised purification, acceptance, and the transfer of ancestral authority to the new Ohworode.

Clad in royal regalia and accompanied by chiefs and traditional priests, the new Ohworode received the sacred staff of office, marking the final stage of his ascension to the throne. Witnesses recounted the energy and jubilation that erupted as the announcement was made, with drums, dances, and processions filling the palace grounds.

Women groups, youth associations, cultural dance troupes and delegations from neighbouring kingdoms also participated in the festivities.

Akpomudje Promises Inclusive and Progressive Leadership

In his first royal address, Ohworode Akpomudje promised to prioritise unity, peace, development, and cultural preservation. He acknowledged the weight of responsibility placed upon him and pledged to uphold the customs and traditions that define the Olomu identity.

He also emphasised the need for stronger collaborations between the traditional institution, government authorities, and private sector actors in order to drive sustainable growth within the kingdom.

“I stand before you today as a custodian of our history, a servant of our people, and a guardian of the values that have kept the Olomu kingdom strong across generations,” he said.

Community Leaders, Dignitaries React

Various leaders and dignitaries praised the emergence of the new monarch, with many expressing confidence in his ability to lead the kingdom forward.

A community elder noted that Akpomudje’s legal background and national influence would be beneficial in engaging with government institutions and advocating for the needs of the people.

Political leaders and traditional rulers from across Delta State also sent goodwill messages, describing his coronation as a blessing not only to Olomu but to the wider Urhobo nation.

Preserving Heritage in a Modern Era

Observers say the choice of Akpomudje signals a renewed commitment to blending traditional leadership with contemporary governance models. His experience in conflict resolution, law, and public service is expected to bring fresh perspectives into local administration.

The Olomu kingdom, known for its rich history and cultural depth, now looks to its new monarch to strengthen communal bonds, address youth empowerment challenges, and foster a progressive environment for economic and social advancement.

Community members interviewed after the ceremony expressed optimism that under the new Ohworode, issues such as land administration, security, and cultural reintegration would receive renewed attention.

The coronation of Chief Albert Akpomudje as the 14th Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom marks a defining moment in the kingdom’s long and storied tradition. With his wealth of experience, moral integrity, and national standing, many believe his reign will usher in stability, unity, and development. As the Olomu people celebrate this historic transition, they also look forward with hope to a future shaped by both ancient wisdom and modern leadership.

