Family Announces Passing of Late President Shehu Shagari’s Last Surviving Wife, Hajiya Sutura Shehu Shagari

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — November 11, 2025

The family of late former Nigerian President, Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, has announced the passing of his last surviving wife, Hajiya Sutura Shehu Shagari.

According to a family statement, Hajiya Sutura died peacefully at her residence in Sokoto after a brief illness. She was the last surviving wife of Nigeria’s first executive president, who served from 1979 to 1983 before his government was overthrown in a military coup.

Hajiya Sutura was known for her humility, deep faith, and quiet strength — virtues that defined her years beside the late president and long after his passing.

Family sources disclosed that her funeral prayers (Janazah) will be held in Sokoto in accordance with Islamic rites.

Condolence messages have begun pouring in from across the country, with political leaders, traditional rulers, and members of the public paying tribute to her legacy of dignity and devotion.

Alhaji Shehu Shagari passed away in December 2018, marking the end of an era for Nigeria’s Second Republic leadership. Hajiya Sutura’s death now closes a significant chapter in the Shagari family’s history.

 

Reporting by Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

