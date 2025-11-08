8, November 2025/Naija 247news

A tragic road accident in Ikorodu, Lagos State, has claimed the lives of three students of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH). The incident, which occurred on Thursday at Powerline Junction, inward Ikorodu Roundabout, has thrown the university community and residents into mourning. Authorities have attributed the crash to brake failure involving a speeding tipper truck.

Chaos on the road: How the accident happened

According to eyewitnesses and reports from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the accident occurred when a sand-laden, unregistered tipper truck lost control after its brakes failed. The truck, which was reportedly on high speed, rammed into multiple vehicles, including a Toyota Corolla (with registration number SMK 42 AJ), a multipurpose bus, and four tricycles along the busy Ikorodu corridor.

The impact of the crash was devastating. Three LASUSTECH students—two males and one female—were trapped in the wreckage and confirmed dead at the scene. Seven other persons, including tricycle riders and passengers, sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

Officials from LASTMA, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Nigerian Police Force quickly responded to the scene to manage traffic and rescue victims. The bodies of the deceased were later deposited at the Ikorodu General Hospital mortuary.

LASTMA confirms cause of accident

In a statement released shortly after the tragedy, LASTMA’s General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed that the crash was caused by brake failure and excessive speeding by the tipper driver. He described the incident as “tragic and avoidable,” lamenting the frequent cases of reckless driving involving heavy-duty vehicles on Lagos roads.

Bakare-Oki said:

> “Our preliminary investigation revealed that the tipper truck suffered brake failure while descending from the Powerline slope. Unfortunately, the driver lost control and rammed into oncoming vehicles. This tragic incident could have been avoided if proper vehicle maintenance and speed regulations were observed.”

He urged truck owners and operators to ensure routine checks on their vehicles, particularly their brake systems, to prevent similar occurrences.

Panic and grief in LASUSTECH community

The tragic news sent shockwaves across the LASUSTECH campus in Ikorodu. Students gathered in groups, mourning the loss of their colleagues whose lives were cut short in their prime. Although the identities of the victims have not been officially released, reports suggest they were returning from lectures when the crash occurred.

Several students who spoke with Naija 247 News expressed anger over the recurring road mishaps involving heavy-duty vehicles in the area. They called on the Lagos State Government to create safer road networks and enforce stricter monitoring of trucks operating near educational institutions.

One student, identified as Ayomide, said:

> “This is heartbreaking. Every day we live in fear because those big trucks speed carelessly on this road. It’s not the first time such an accident is happening here. Something has to be done to protect us.”

The university management is expected to issue an official statement on the incident and provide support to the bereaved families.

Authorities move to prevent future tragedies

In the aftermath of the crash, LASTMA operatives and the FRSC commenced the clearance of debris and damaged vehicles to restore normal traffic flow in the area. The police also confirmed that the driver of the tipper truck fled immediately after the incident, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend him.

LASTMA officials disclosed that the accident site—Powerline Junction—is a known black spot prone to traffic congestion and accidents due to its narrow lanes and heavy vehicular movement. The agency said it would collaborate with the Ministry of Transportation to assess the safety risks and recommend preventive measures, including improved road signage, speed cameras, and the restriction of heavy-duty trucks to designated hours

A wake-up call for road safety enforcement

This incident once again highlights the urgent need for stricter regulation and monitoring of commercial vehicles on Lagos roads. Despite repeated campaigns against reckless driving and the poor maintenance of heavy-duty trucks, many operators still flout safety laws with impunity.

Brake failure remains a recurring cause of fatal accidents in Nigeria, often linked to negligence, overloading, and the use of unroadworthy vehicles. Government agencies must move beyond rhetoric and ensure regular inspections of trucks, mandatory speed limiters, and stiffer penalties for defaulting drivers and owners.

Furthermore, strategic safety measures must be implemented near educational institutions such as LASUSTECH, where students frequently commute along busy roads. The protection of young lives should remain a top priority for both the government and the motoring public.

The death of three LASUSTECH students in the Ikorodu crash is a painful reminder of the dangers lurking on Nigerian roads. As investigations continue, stakeholders must unite to address the root causes of such tragedies—recklessness, poor maintenance, and weak enforcement. Only through collective responsibility can the nation prevent a repeat of this heartbreaking incident and safeguard the lives of its future leaders.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.