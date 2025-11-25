The Lithium Ultimatum: Nigeria Caught Between Washington and Beijing

ABUJA, Nov. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) –What was publicly portrayed as a week of cordial diplomatic dialogue between Washington and Abuja has, according to multiple diplomatic sources, escalated into a potentially historic geopolitical confrontation over Nigeria’s critical-mineral sector. While official statements highlighted cooperation on security, counterterrorism, and humanitarian aid, private meetings reportedly delivered stark warnings linking future U.S. support to Nigeria’s mining decisions.

A high-level Nigerian delegation led by National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu met last week with senior U.S. officials across Congress, the State Department, the National Security Council, the White House Faith Office, and the Pentagon. Delegation members included Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi, Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Defence Intelligence Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Parker Undiandeye, Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, Ambassador Ibrahim Babani, and Special Adviser Idayat Hassan.

Official statements celebrated what was described as renewed bilateral warmth, strategic partnership, humanitarian support, and coordinated action against terrorism and violent extremism. According to the Nigerian government, both countries agreed to deepen military cooperation, intelligence-sharing, expedited arms procurement, and access to excess U.S. defense equipment. A joint working group was formed to ensure “a unified and coordinated approach” to these areas, while Washington pledged to expand humanitarian aid and early-warning systems in Nigeria’s Middle Belt.

However, multiple diplomatic sources revealed a contrasting narrative behind closed doors. U.S. officials reportedly delivered an unambiguous warning: granting northern mining concessions to China could jeopardize defense cooperation, military sales, intelligence sharing, and high-level diplomatic access. Senior U.S. national-security officials emphasized that strategic control of Nigeria’s lithium, cobalt, graphite, and rare-earth deposits, particularly in the militarized northern mining corridor, would not be tolerated. Beijing-backed mining agreements, reportedly exceeding $1.3 billion, were described as particularly sensitive.

A senior White House official, accompanied by a CEO with ties to the Trump administration, reportedly warned that Chinese dominance in Nigeria’s mineral sector could “fundamentally redefine” bilateral relations. Sources said the Americans view lithium as “the new oil” and see Nigeria as a critical geopolitical pivot, instructing the delegation to “choose carefully.”

The tension escalated when former President Trump reportedly threatened military action should President Bola Tinubu permit China to dominate Nigerian lithium production. NSA sources told Naija247news that officials were told: “If Tinubu hands Nigeria’s lithium to Beijing, America will respond, and respond fast.” The comments triggered immediate concern across global markets, while China denounced the statements as “imperialist intimidation.”

Nigeria now faces a strategic dilemma, balancing relations with the U.S. and China while managing domestic expectations. Analysts warn that proceeding with Chinese deals could result in delayed U.S. arms deliveries, reduced intelligence cooperation, sanctions, and investor panic. Conversely, rejecting Beijing could provoke financial retaliation, abandoned infrastructure projects, lawsuits, and diplomatic friction.

Critics emphasize that ordinary Nigerians—villagers displaced by mining insecurity, communities affected by banditry and insurgency, and families deprived of lithium revenue—remain caught in the crossfire. Foreign observers have dubbed the standoff “The Lithium Ultimatum.” With Washington pressing, Beijing calculating, and Tinubu silent, Nigeria’s decisions in the coming months may determine the country’s sovereignty, economic future, and role in the global critical-minerals market.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.