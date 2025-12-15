The Gatekeepers Are Failing: How PDP, APC, and Labour Are Killing Trust in Nigeria’s Democracy

Political parties are the gatekeepers of democracy. When they falter internally, the damage often extends beyond party offices to the wider electoral process. The latest leadership crisis in Nigeria’s Labour Party is only the most recent reminder that internal party democracy is not merely an organisational concern—it is a central pillar of electoral credibility.

At the core of Labour’s current turmoil is the dissolution of the Senator Nenadi Usman–led interim National Working Committee by the party’s Board of Trustees and a quorum of the statutory National Executive Council. While factions trade constitutional interpretations, the broader implication is clear: persistent internal conflict weakens a party’s moral authority and public trust.

A Familiar Nigerian Pattern

Labour’s troubles follow a pattern long established by Nigeria’s dominant parties. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), once Africa’s largest political party, has spent much of the past decade consumed by leadership disputes, parallel congresses, and court-ordered caretaker committees. The 2017 and 2022 crises, which produced competing national chairmen and factions, contributed significantly to the party’s electoral decline and internal fragmentation ahead of the 2019 and 2023 elections.

Similarly, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has not been immune. Its prolonged caretaker arrangement between 2020 and 2022, the suspension of congresses in several states, and disputes over candidate imposition created internal resentment. Although the APC’s incumbency and federal power cushioned the electoral impact, internal grievances resurfaced in defections, intra-party sabotage, and post-primary litigations. These disputes are immensely costly, diverting millions from campaigning and outreach into endless legal fees and court-mandated settlements.

These experiences underline a consistent truth: parties with unresolved internal contradictions enter elections weakened, regardless of their size or history.

INEC Exclusion and Operational Paralysis

Internal democracy failures often translate into practical electoral consequences. Disputes over leadership and congress legitimacy frequently result in missed deadlines, invalid submissions, and exclusion by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PDP’s exclusion from some by-elections during periods of factional conflict and the APC’s legal battles over primary outcomes offer precedents for the kind of paralysis now confronting Labour. When parties fail to speak with one voice, electoral institutions are left with no choice but to enforce procedural rules strictly.

For voters, such exclusions reinforce perceptions of incompetence and disorganisation.

Factionalism, Defections, and Voter Fatigue

Factionalism also fuels defections. Many of the PDP’s losses to the APC after 2015 were driven less by ideology than by internal alienation. The Labour Party risks a similar fate if prolonged disputes discourage grassroots organisers, financiers, and candidates.

For voters, the constant spectacle reinforces the belief that party leaders are not fighting for the electorate, but for the spoils of the party structure itself, further accelerating the sense of disappointment. Voters, meanwhile, grow fatigued. Repeated crises across parties have contributed to declining trust in political institutions, reflected in voter apathy and low turnout. When every major party appears internally unstable, elections feel less like choices and more like recycled disappointments.

Courts Replacing Congresses

Another shared feature across APC, PDP, and now Labour is the growing role of courts as arbiters of party leadership. Judicial intervention, while constitutionally valid, often substitutes for internal democratic mechanisms that should resolve disputes organically. Indeed, the Supreme Court has repeatedly admonished lower courts to decline jurisdiction in such internal party matters.

When leadership legitimacy rests on injunctions rather than ballots at conventions, party democracy weakens. Over time, this erodes the authority of party leaders and normalises internal instability as a political strategy. This dependence on litigation is often enabled by vague or contested clauses within party constitutions, a problem the National Assembly should address through tighter regulatory standards in the Electoral Act.

Why Labour’s Case is Different

What makes Labour’s crisis particularly consequential is the party’s reformist appeal. Unlike the APC and PDP, which voters already associate with internal contradictions, Labour’s rise was built on the promise of ethical politics and institutional renewal.

Internal chaos therefore carries a heavier reputational cost. For supporters who viewed Labour as a corrective to Nigeria’s political culture, leadership confusion undermines the very narrative that powered its electoral breakthrough in 2023.

Credibility Begins at Home

Across parties, the lesson remains consistent: electoral credibility begins with internal order. Transparent congresses, respect for party constitutions, clear leadership mandates, and timely dispute resolution are not optional—they are prerequisites for democratic legitimacy.

As Nigeria approaches the 2027 elections, parties that fail to strengthen their internal democratic processes may find that voters, long accustomed to political instability, are no longer willing to separate internal chaos from national competence.

In the end, a party that cannot govern itself convincingly will struggle to persuade Nigerians that it can govern the country.

