The Forgotten Pillars of Governance: Why Nigeria Must Constitutionally Empower Its Traditional Institutions

For too long, Nigeria has treated its traditional institutions as ceremonial relics, colorful symbols of an ancient order that modern democracy supposedly replaced. Yet, in truth, the opposite is evident. The traditional ruler remains the most accessible and trusted authority in the average Nigerian’s daily life. Whether in conflict resolution, land management, or local security, the king’s palace still holds more sway than any government office.

When Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma urged for laws empowering traditional rulers, they were not merely echoing nostalgia. They were confronting a structural omission that has quietly undermined Nigeria’s social stability for decades.

The irony is clear: while Nigeria struggles to control rural insecurity, banditry, and communal violence, the very custodians of community peace are legally voiceless. Their roles were eroded during military rule and never restored under democratic governance. The 1999 Constitution’s failure to define their authority effectively reduced them to protocol figures—revered in culture but irrelevant in law.

Governor Uzodimma’s remarks that “the continued influence of traditional rulers is not a courtesy extended by the state, but a consequence of lived reality” cut to the heart of the issue. Nigeria’s governance architecture depends on their function yet denies them formal recognition. This contradiction must be resolved.

Sanwo-Olu’s call for clarity and inclusion of traditional institutions within a constitutional framework deserves national attention. In an era where state governments struggle to connect with rural citizens, traditional rulers provide the bridge between policy and people. They are the moral compass of communities, mediating disputes long before police intervention, and maintaining social equilibrium where government presence is absent.

Yet, the current legal arrangement subjects first-class kings to local government chairmen, a distortion that undermines both tradition and effective governance. As the Ooni of Ife rightly observed, this constitutional subordination is both humiliating and counterproductive. It deprives the institution of its natural authority and erodes the respect it commands.

If Nigeria is serious about national stability, constitutional reform must include traditional institutions, not as ornaments of culture, but as partners in governance. The restoration of their statutory role should be done with clarity, accountability, and alignment with democratic principles.

The path to national peace lies not just in military might or political speeches, but in rebuilding trust within communities. Empowering traditional rulers with legally defined, transparent, and supportive roles could bridge the widening trust gap between citizens and the state.

Nigeria’s democracy is young, but its traditions are old. The challenge is not to choose one over the other, but to weave them together into a stronger, more resilient fabric of governance.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.