The Eye that Saved a Child: How a Single Tip-Off Foiled an Ondo Mother’s Ritual Plot

Ile-Oluji, Ondo State – In a shocking case that has sent ripples across Ondo State, operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have apprehended a mother and her son for allegedly attempting to use a 10-year-old boy for money ritual purposes. The suspects, identified as Maria, 53, and her son, Adewale, 28, were arrested in Ile-Oluji, the headquarters of Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area, after a swift and decisive intervention by the Police SWAT Tactical Team.

The foiled ritual underscores the continuing threat of ritualistic crime in Nigeria, but in this instance, vigilance from a concerned citizen prevented a potential tragedy. According to police sources, the arrest came after a tip-off alerted the command to the alleged plot, prompting immediate action that ultimately rescued the child.

A Swift and Tactical Response

Police Public Relations Officer Mr. Jimoh Abayomi confirmed the operation, explaining that the planned ritual involved the suspects allegedly engaging an herbalist to carry out the crime. He said, “Following the report, operatives swung into action without delay, rescuing the child, who was immediately taken to a hospital for medical attention. The suspects are currently in custody and will be charged to court after investigations are concluded.”

This rapid response highlights the growing importance of intelligence-led policing in Nigeria, a strategy emphasized by the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal. “This operation demonstrates how swift intelligence gathering and timely intervention can save lives. Our operatives acted professionally and decisively, and the results speak for themselves,” Lawal said.

He further commended the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, noting that ongoing reforms, technological innovations, and capacity building are strengthening policing efficiency across the country.

Community Vigilance Makes the Difference

The case also underscores the critical role of ordinary citizens in maintaining community security. The tip-off from a member of the public was pivotal, showing that active engagement by residents can thwart criminal plans even before they unfold. Lawal advised parents, particularly mothers, to reject criminal activities and serve as positive role models for their children, warning against the pervasive “get-rich-quick” mentality that often drives ritualistic practices.

“Money cannot solve all problems,” he stressed. “Whoever is assuring you that shouting about your mandate or relying solely on wealth will automatically guarantee success is misleading you. It is hard work, integrity, and community engagement that ensure safety and progress.”

Root Causes and Moral Lessons

This chilling incident also opens a wider conversation about the societal pressures and cultural beliefs that perpetuate ritualistic crimes in Nigeria. While the suspects’ motivations remain under investigation, police officials and community leaders point to economic desperation, superstition, and moral decay as underlying factors.

Lawal urged parents to instil values of diligence and ethics in their children, emphasizing that safeguarding the younger generation requires consistent mentorship, education, and moral guidance. “We cannot allow greed or superstition to dictate our decisions. Every child is a blessing and must be protected at all costs,” he said.

Support from Community Leaders

During the ongoing investigation, several community leaders have voiced support for the police action. They emphasized the importance of collaboration between security agencies and local residents, noting that public awareness and cooperation remain critical in preventing crime.

“This incident serves as a wake-up call to all of us,” said a local chief, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “If not for the vigilance of a concerned citizen, a young life would have been lost. The community must remain engaged and proactive in safeguarding children and upholding moral standards.”

The Larger Picture

This arrest is part of a broader effort by the Ondo State Police Command to combat ritualistic and supernatural-related crimes, which continue to pose a threat across Nigeria. Lawal highlighted that sustained intelligence gathering, community education, and rapid operational responses are essential strategies in ensuring that these crimes are effectively deterred.

“The fight against ritualistic crime is not only a police matter,” Lawal explained. “It requires the active participation of every member of society. Community vigilance, ethical leadership, and adherence to law are our strongest tools against such threats.”

Next Steps

Preliminary investigations indicate that Maria and Adewale allegedly conspired to use the child for ritual purposes, but authorities stress that the investigation is ongoing and further evidence will be presented in court. The suspects are being held while police complete their work, and residents are urged to report any suspicious activities promptly.

In closing, CP Lawal reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety of Ondo State residents. “The rescue of this child demonstrates that our operatives are prepared, trained, and ready to act decisively when lives are at risk. We remain committed to the protection of all citizens and the eradication of ritualistic crime.”

As the story reverberates through Ondo State, one clear lesson emerges: a single act of vigilance, combined with efficient policing, can avert tragedy. In a society grappling with superstition, criminal opportunism, and moral challenges, the collaboration between citizens and law enforcement remains the strongest line of defence.

For the residents of Ile-Oluji and beyond, this incident serves as both a cautionary tale and a message of hope: communities, when united and vigilant, can save lives and restore moral order.

