The Era of Calling Nigeria “Most Corrupt Country” Is Over — First Lady Remi Tinubu

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has boldly stated that the narrative of Nigeria being labelled as the “most corrupt country” is now a thing of the past. She made this declaration during her official visit to Gombe State where she commissioned key health facilities, including the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Kumo.

Speaking during the event, Mrs Tinubu emphasized that Nigeria’s global image is improving significantly under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. According to her, it is now time for Nigerians to stop demeaning their own country and instead project its positive image to the world.

“Gone are the days when they say Nigeria is the most corrupt country. You won’t hear that again,” the First Lady asserted. “When I travel abroad and they hear you’re from Nigeria, everyone is interested. Nigeria is now the next destination.”

She urged Nigerians to be proud of their heritage and to speak positively about the nation, noting that such patriotic behavior helps shape international perceptions. Mrs Tinubu also praised Gombe State’s scenic beauty, likening parts of it to the English countryside and highlighting its potential as a tourism destination.

The First Lady also paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Akko and called on traditional and religious leaders to help promote national unity, good values, and community development.

“I’m 65 years old now, and I pray to live long,” she added. “I’m working so hard so that when my husband finishes his tenure, I too can walk around safely. That is what drives me.”

Mrs Tinubu linked her message of hope to the broader reforms being implemented by the Tinubu-led administration, particularly in security, education, and grassroots development. She urged Nigerians to remain hopeful, stay united, and support ongoing government initiatives aimed at rebuilding the country’s global reputation.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

