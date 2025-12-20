The Cost of Being Nigerian Abroad by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

For millions of Nigerians today, travelling abroad is no longer a routine decision. It is a gamble — calculated with anxiety, prayer, and contingency plans.

A valid visa no longer guarantees entry. Lawful residence does not assure dignity. Years of study, professional effort, and scrupulous compliance can be undone in minutes at a foreign airport — simply because of the passport one carries.

To be Nigerian abroad is to live with uncertainty. Not because of what one has done, but because of where one comes from.

When the Passport Becomes the Crime

Across airports and embassies, Nigerians are discovering that nationality now precedes character. Immigration systems that once assessed individuals are increasingly profiling populations. A Nigerian traveller may arrive with proper documentation, proof of funds, return tickets, and spotless records — yet still face interrogation, detention, or denial. Not for an individual offence, but for perceived risk.

This is structural, not anecdotal. According to the Henley Passport Index 2025, the Nigerian passport ranks 95th globally, granting visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to just 48 countries. In contrast, citizens of countries like Brazil, South Korea, or Poland — with comparable populations — enjoy access to over 150 destinations without a visa. Mobility, it turns out, is not about merit. It is about reputation.

From Compliance to Collective Suspicion

For decades, Nigerians were told that compliance was the pathway to acceptance: obey the rules, respect laws, contribute positively. Many did exactly that. Nigerian students pay billions in tuition annually to universities abroad; professionals staff hospitals, laboratories, tech firms, and care homes. Data from the UK Home Office indicate that more than 700 Nigerians were recruited into UK public service roles in 2024 alone, comprising 12% of new hires in England and Wales.

Yet compliance has not translated into trust. Nigerians are increasingly treated as a statistical category rather than as individuals. Overstay rates, security narratives, and political rhetoric combine to produce collective suspicion.

The Emotional and Economic Toll

The human cost is invisible but real. Students cancel trips home for fear of being blocked on return. Families postpone reunions indefinitely. Parents advise children not to travel — not because they are undocumented, but because they are Nigerian.

Some have been detained despite holding permanent residency. Others face visa revocations without explanation. These policies impose a new form of precarity: emotional, financial, and psychological. Travel becomes a risk assessment exercise rather than a right.

Passports as Hierarchies of Worth

In theory, passports are administrative tools. In reality, they are hierarchies of trust. Some passports signal safety, prosperity, and order; others signal instability, suspicion, and risk. The Nigerian passport increasingly falls into the latter category — not because every Nigerian violates immigration rules, but because the country struggles with governance, insecurity, and weak global advocacy.

This is the uncomfortable truth: individuals often pay the price for state failure.

Contribution Without Protection

Despite these barriers, Nigerians continue to sustain systems that increasingly shut them out. Skilled Nigerians remain indispensable in global healthcare, technology, academia, and security services. Yet usefulness does not guarantee protection. When political climates shift, migrants become expendable; their contributions remembered only until they become inconvenient.

Diplomacy Deferred

The wider problem is Nigeria’s muted response. When its citizens are detained, delayed, or denied entry en masse, and the government responds with silence or cautious statements, it signals to both host countries and Nigerians themselves that they are on their own. Citizenship becomes symbolic rather than protective.

By contrast, countries like India or China actively intervene when their nationals face collective penalties, using diplomatic channels, economic leverage, and sustained negotiation. Nigeria often limits engagement to post-hoc clarifications and consular services.

Mobility as Modern Power

The Nigerian experience reflects a broader global trend: mobility is becoming a privilege, not a right. Immigration policy is now a tool of domestic politics, wielded to project strength or signal domestic intent, often at the expense of fairness. Weak states lack leverage, and their citizens feel it first.

According to World Bank data, Nigeria received over $26 billion in remittances in 2025 — the lifeblood of many households and a critical macroeconomic stabilizer. Yet those same citizens, providing essential capital and talent globally, remain vulnerable when politics shifts.

The Question of Worth

At its core, this is a question of value. Should Nigerians be judged by their actions, their compliance, their contributions — or by the nationality stamped on their passport? Until global systems move back toward individual assessment, and until Nigeria actively defends its citizens abroad, travel while Nigerian will remain an emotional risk, a financial gamble, and a quiet test of endurance.

For millions of Nigerians abroad, the cost is no longer inconvenience. It is dignity itself.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.