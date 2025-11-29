The Christian Genocide Narrative in Northern Nigeria – A Dangerous Falsehood

By Prof. Usman Yusuf

I have lived and benefited from a Nigeria led by patriotic, selfless leaders who cared deeply for the country and its citizens, managing its diversity and resources with the fear of God.

A few days ago, my friend and I reminisced about our time at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, 1976–1982, where students came from all corners of Nigeria—from the edges of the Sahara in the north to the creeks of the Niger Delta in the south. Our parents sent us to ABU to learn from one another. That experience enriched our lives immeasurably.

Today, Nigeria is mired in mayhem and mistrust. Citizens are told they are enemies because of differences in appearance, dress, language, food, or faith. But those of us who have lived through a better Nigeria know differently. We are a living testament to a long history of tolerance.

It is therefore deeply troubling to witness the toxicity created by claims of genocide of Christians in northern Nigeria. As a Nigerian Muslim, I categorically reject this false narrative. It is propagated by enemies of Islam, Muslims, and Nigeria, aiming to incite religious conflict and break up the country.

The United Nations defines genocide as the deliberate and systematic killing or persecution of a large group based on national, ethnic, racial, or religious identity, with the intent to destroy that group. The acts include killings, bodily or mental harm, imposing life conditions designed to destroy the group, preventing births, and forcibly transferring children.

The false narrative of Christian genocide ignores a long history of Muslims in northern Nigeria being victims of terrorism. I witnessed such misrepresentation firsthand at the 2nd Annual International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, DC, in June 2022, where Nigerian Christians deliberately demonised Muslims, Fulanis, and Kanuris to an audience of 1,200 global participants.

Christians in the north should resist falling for this falsehood, often sold by secessionist and Islamophobic actors whose ancestors benefited from Muslim generosity in the region. Dwelling on these false narratives distracts from the real issue: government failure to protect all citizens.

Northern Muslims have been bearing the brunt of terrorism silently, burying the dead without using their suffering for propaganda or international sympathy. Historical records show numerous massacres of Muslims, often under-reported or misrepresented by media narratives. Dr. Aliyu U. Tilde’s study “Genocide Nomenclature in Nigeria” (Nov. 2025) highlights systemic bias: Christian victims are identified by religion, while Muslim victims are often anonymized as “villagers” or “locals.”

Notable examples include airstrikes by the Nigerian military that killed hundreds of Muslims between 2017 and 2024. Yet, northern Muslims did not globally claim genocide. In contrast, claims of Christian genocide are exaggerated, while Christian militias from the Niger Delta have been reportedly deployed by security services to fight in northern states, allegedly responsible for massacres blamed on bandits.

The recent closure of boarding schools across northern Nigeria in response to student abductions is a retrogressive measure, showing governments on the defensive rather than confronting the security challenges. The threats and inflammatory statements by foreign actors, such as President Trump, only worsen tensions, encouraging terrorists and increasing mistrust between Muslims and Christians.

A clear pattern is emerging: terrorist groups such as Boko Haram, ISWAP, Lakurawa, and bandits are intensifying attacks to destabilise the north, possibly undermining the 2026–2027 elections. At times like this, citizens look to leaders for reassurance, yet too often they retreat, offering sterile statements rather than solutions.

I call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to demonstrate leadership, address the nation, and calm citizens’ nerves. Nigerian Muslims, traditional rulers, clerics, northern governors, and lawmakers must demand the withdrawal of all foreign Christian militias from northern states and insist on thorough investigations into their deployment.

May God Almighty heal our wounds and bring peace to our land.

Usman Yusuf is a Professor of Haematology-Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation.

