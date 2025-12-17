The Bulldozer’s Blindfold: Why Reclaiming Anambra’s Lands Is a War Against Elite Anarchy

AWKA, Dec. 17, 2025 (Naija247news) – The sound of a bulldozer’s engine idling in a residential layout in Anambra is a sound of both hope and terror. To the thousands of families whose homes have been swallowed by the state’s 1,000+ active gully erosion sites, it is the sound of a government finally waking up. To the “Big Men” and politically connected developers who have carved up public land like a private cake, it is a threat to a decades-long reign of impunity.
Anambra State is currently at a civilizational crossroads. The government’s renewed push to reclaim land—encroached upon, illegally acquired, or built on drainage paths—is being framed by officials as an administrative necessity. But let us be clear: this is not a routine exercise in urban planning. It is a high-stakes test of the Nigerian state’s legitimacy. It is a war to determine whether the law is a spiderweb that catches only the weak, or a shield that protects the collective future of a people.
The First Test: Is the Law Blind, or Is the Enforcement Selective?
In Nigeria, we have a long and painful history of “selective amnesia” when it comes to enforcement. We have seen kiosks crushed while mansions that block the same drainage line are “regularized” with a bribe or a phone call to the right commissioner. The public skepticism currently trailing the land reclamation exercise in Anambra is not born of a lack of patriotism; it is born of experience.
The real test of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration—or any administration that follows—is not whether they can clear a street of petty traders. The test is whether the bulldozer will keep its engine running when it reaches the gate of a party financier, a high-ranking traditional ruler, or a former security chief.
Illegal land acquisition in Anambra did not happen in a vacuum. It was a process of state capture. It required the silence of the Ministry of Lands, the compromise of town planning authorities, and the protective umbrella of political patronage. Reclaiming this land is about more than just physical space; it is about restoring the idea that public property still exists. If the government spares the powerful while crushing the poor, they are not enforcing the law—they are merely refining the hierarchy of impunity.
Erosion Is Not an “Act of God”—It Is Lawlessness in Slow Motion
While the political debate rages over who is being targeted, the environmental reality of Anambra provides an even more urgent justification for these demolitions. For too long, we have treated erosion as a natural disaster—a mysterious “act of God” that periodically swallows villages in Nanka, Oko, or Ideani.
This is a convenient lie.
While Anambra’s sandy soil is naturally susceptible, the scale of the current crisis is man-made. It is the direct result of what can be called “Hydraulic Violence.” When a developer builds an illegal estate on a natural flood path, they are not just “developing” land; they are weaponizing stormwater. By blocking the natural flow of water and failing to provide adequate, integrated drainage, these developers are funneling massive volumes of high-velocity water into vulnerable soil.
Every illegal structure built on a waterway is a slow-motion gully in the making. Erosion in Anambra is lawlessness made visible. When a private individual diverts water from their compound onto a public road or into a neighbor’s backyard to save costs, they are committing environmental sabotage. The government’s effort to reclaim these paths is a desperate race against a landscape that is literally disappearing. If we do not enforce discipline in urban expansion today, the “Light of the Nation” will be extinguished by the very ground it stands on.
The False Idol of “Development Without Discipline”
There is a persistent and dangerous narrative in the Southeast that any building—no matter where it is placed—represents “development.” We see a five-story building on a drainage line and call it “Akulueuno” (Bringing wealth home).
But development without discipline is not wealth; it is a public liability. An illegal estate that creates a gully costing the state 5 billion Naira to fix is not an investment; it is a net loss to the people. When buildings replace planning, development turns into decay. Illegal layouts become traffic traps today and disaster zones tomorrow.
The current reclamation exercise is a fight for Data Integrity and Urban Sovereignty. A state that cannot guarantee that its master plan will be respected is a state that cannot guarantee the safety of its citizens. The costs are astronomical. While the government spends billions on “erosion control,” it is simultaneously allowing the very behaviors that create erosion to persist. This is the definition of pouring water into a leaking bucket.
The Economic Cost of Silence
The economic impact of this land-grab-and-erosion cycle is crippling Anambra’s future.
-
Infrastructure Decay: Roads built at great cost are washed away within two rainy seasons because of diverted stormwater from illegal buildings.
-
Asset Devaluation: Entire neighborhoods lose their value as gullies approach, turning multimillion-naira investments into worthless rubble.
-
Agriculture Loss: Thousands of hectares of fertile land are lost annually, worsening food insecurity in a state with limited landmass.
We must stop viewing land enforcement as “anti-people.” In reality, it is the most pro-development stance a government can take. Protecting the master plan protects the value of every legal property in the state.
What a Credible Reform Must Look Like
If the government wants to move beyond the “propaganda” phase and achieve real, lasting change, three things must happen:
First, Transparency is Mandatory. The government must publish the list of reclaimed lands and the specific violations found. This prevents the “selective enforcement” narrative from taking root. If a building is being pulled down, the public must know it was on a drainage path, not because the owner belongs to the wrong political party.
Second, Accountability for Officials. The land grabbers did not act alone. Every illegal building has a signature on a file somewhere in a government office. Reclaiming the land without punishing the officials who took bribes to “look the other way” is only half the job.
Third, Integration of Systems. Anambra must move toward a fully digital, transparent GIS (Geographic Information System) where any citizen can verify the status of a piece of land before purchase. This breaks the monopoly of the “land syndicates” and protects the unwary.
Conclusion: The Gullies Are Watching
The uncomfortable truth is that the gullies do not care about political affiliations. They do not care about the status of the “Big Man” whose mansion sits atop a crumbling cliff. Nature is the ultimate auditor, and it is currently finding Anambra’s books to be deeply in the red.
Reclaiming land is easy; you only need a bulldozer and a few armed guards. Enforcing the law against the powerful—those who fund campaigns and sit in front rows at church services—is the real test of leadership.
Anambra’s borders are no longer just defined by the Niger River; they are defined by our drainage lines, our master plans, and our willingness to say “No” to the elite few for the sake of the many. Until the government proves it can be blind to status, the public will remain cynical. And until we fix the lawlessness that creates our erosion, the ground will continue to move beneath our feet.
In a state where land is the most precious resource, corruption has become more than a crime—it has become a gully. And if we don’t fill that gully with the rule of law, it will eventually swallow us all.
📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.
© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.
Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.