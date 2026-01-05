THE ADELABU RECKONING: Can the ‘Penkelemesi’ Heir Survive the N128bn Audit Storm?

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 6, 2026 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s power sector, long a theatre of scandal, inefficiency, and political intrigue, has once again become a crucible for high-stakes drama. At the centre of this latest storm is Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power and scion of the storied “Penkelemesi” legacy—a family name synonymous with ambition, influence, and, at times, political chaos. The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has alleged that over N128 billion may have been mismanaged or misapplied across the Ministry of Power and the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), throwing the young minister into what many are calling his first major political reckoning.

While Adelabu insists that the alleged discrepancies stem from the 2022 financial audit, predating his tenure in August 2023, public scrutiny has intensified. Analysts argue that in Nigeria, where politics and administration frequently intersect, perception can carry as much weight as fact. For Adelabu, whose political ambitions in Oyo State are long-standing, the timing could not be more critical: he must now defend his record in Abuja while safeguarding the credibility necessary for a possible 2027 gubernatorial campaign.

The Oyo Gambit

Adebayo Adelabu’s political roots in Oyo State are deep and well-documented. The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and erstwhile APC governorship aspirant has cultivated both technocratic credibility and grassroots networks across the southwest. His ministerial appointment in 2023, following a brief but notable stint in party politics, was widely interpreted as a strategic move to consolidate national visibility while laying the groundwork for a future gubernatorial bid.

Observers in Ibadan note that ministers with federal portfolios often leverage control over budget allocations, public projects, and federal contracts to build influence in their home states. While legal, this process can blur the line between governance and electoral preparation. Sources close to APC leadership in Oyo State suggest Adelabu has been cultivating loyalists in both the party machinery and civil service, quietly reinforcing networks that could prove decisive when he eventually declares his candidacy.

An insider, speaking on condition of anonymity, said:

“Adebayo sees the power ministry as a stage for both national competence and local networking. There’s nothing illegal about ambition, but the temptation to leverage resources is always present.”

Legacy vs. Leadership

The SERAP audit, which draws from the Auditor-General’s 2022 report, highlights a troubling record of financial irregularities that predate Adelabu but carry ongoing implications:

N4.4 billion transferred to Mambilla, Zungeru, and Kashimbilla project accounts without evidence of expenditure;

N95.4 billion paid to contractors lacking proper documentation;

N33.5 million spent on foreign travel without approval;

Over N230 million expended on the GIGMIS platform;

N282 million in non-personal advances exceeding statutory limits;

Multiple unapproved consultancy fees, vehicle procurements, and welfare disbursements.

Although these payments occurred before Adelabu’s tenure, questions about oversight, audit follow-up, and remedial action now fall squarely on his shoulders. Analysts caution that ministers balancing national office with regional political ambitions may prioritize optics and alliances over rigorous financial remediation—particularly if addressing irregularities threatens political networks essential for electoral mobilization.

Political Optics and the Public Interest

Nigeria’s electricity system continues to be plagued by inefficiency, transmission losses, and inconsistent service. Citizens remain the ultimate victims, paying for both inadequate supply and inflated tariffs, while government discussions often fixate on audits rather than delivery. In this context, the N128 billion storm is as much about perception as it is about accounting.

For Adelabu, the optics are challenging. Even if he is personally untainted, the public and political opponents often struggle to differentiate between legacy mismanagement and current governance accountability. His potential 2027 gubernatorial bid compounds the stakes: every delayed investigation or unaddressed irregularity could be framed as either complicity or neglect.

SERAP, in a letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emphasized that addressing corruption in the power sector is essential for improving electricity access and warned that failure to act could attract legal consequences. For Adelabu, the challenge is now twofold: ensure the integrity of the sector under his stewardship while managing the optics of his Oyo ambitions.

‘Penkelemesi’ in Modern Politics

The reference to “Penkelemesi”—the nickname associated with Adelabu’s grandfather and his political notoriety—is more than symbolic. In Oyo State and beyond, it evokes a legacy of unpredictability, high stakes, and messy political battles. In many ways, the current audit controversy is a modern-day Penkelemesi: a complex, high-profile political mess that demands careful navigation. For the younger Adelabu, surviving this storm requires balancing technocratic integrity with political strategy—a task that has challenged many Nigerian politicians before him.

Supporters argue that Adelabu’s career demonstrates probity. His tenure at the Central Bank was marked by strict adherence to due process, risk management, and accountability. Yet the transition from technocrat to political aspirant carries inherent risks. Ministers seeking regional office must balance oversight and political optics, a challenge that, if mismanaged, allows legacy financial irregularities to persist or appear unaddressed.

The Broader Political Implications

Adelabu’s situation is emblematic of a wider Nigerian dilemma: how to reconcile political ambition with the imperatives of public accountability. Ministers with regional aspirations often operate under dual pressures—effective governance and cultivation of political capital. Failure in either dimension can have consequences far beyond individual careers, undermining institutional credibility and public trust.

For Oyo State, Adelabu’s potential candidacy represents both opportunity and risk. His technocratic experience, national exposure, and federal networks could provide transformative leadership. However, the question remains: can he avoid the “Penkelemesi” pitfalls of past political legacies and demonstrate that ambition need not compromise governance?

Economic and Sectoral Stakes

The power sector is not just a political or bureaucratic concern—it is a core pillar of Nigeria’s economy. Every day that N128 billion in legacy funds remains unaccounted for represents lost opportunities: stalled transmission projects, delayed rural electrification, and increased energy insecurity for industries and households. The interplay between political ambition and sectoral oversight thus has direct consequences for citizens. A minister’s failure to address inherited irregularities, whether due to political caution or miscalculation, can exacerbate an already fragile system.

In addition, the potential diversion of political attention to a gubernatorial campaign may affect sector priorities. Experts note that ministers under electoral pressure often focus on visibility and local networks rather than detailed administrative reforms—raising the stakes for Nigeria’s already underperforming power infrastructure.

Public Perception and Accountability

The N128 billion allegation underscores a persistent problem in Nigerian politics: the blurred line between inherited legacy issues and ongoing administrative responsibility. While Adelabu is not accused of direct wrongdoing, public perception often treats unresolved legacy mismanagement as current failure. The “Penkelemesi” lens magnifies this: historical messes inherited by leaders can shape narratives around competence and trustworthiness, particularly when political ambitions are visible.

SERAP’s call for a full investigation is both a legal and civic imperative. Beyond assigning individual responsibility, it is a test of the ministerial and institutional commitment to transparency. For Adelabu, supporting a credible probe could strengthen both his technocratic image and his political credentials, proving that ambition and integrity are not mutually exclusive.

Conclusion: The Reckoning

Adebayo Adelabu stands at a crossroads: a modern-day heir to the Penkelemesi legacy, confronted by the N128 billion audit storm and the glare of public scrutiny. His ability to navigate this dual challenge—stewardship of a troubled power sector and pursuit of gubernatorial ambition—may define both his political career and the trajectory of Oyo State politics.

Nigerians deserve clarity. Accountability must supersede political calculation. The legacy of Penkelemesi, with its lessons of unpredictability and high-stakes risk, is now a cautionary mirror for the younger Adelabu: political ambition cannot thrive without credible stewardship of public resources.

If he addresses these challenges decisively, Adelabu could emerge as a transformative leader for Oyo State and a model of accountability for ministers with regional ambitions. If he falters, the Penkelemesi legend will not be a badge of pride—it will be a warning: ambition without governance is a costly gamble, and in the power sector, the public always pays the price.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.