Thank you for finding me worthy to serve as APC Ambassador, Uzodimma tells Tinubu

ABUJA, Nov. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has expressed deep gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing him as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Renewed Hope Ambassador and Director General for Party Outreach, Engagement and Mobilisation, describing the role as a profound honour and a call to greater responsibility.

President Tinubu announced the appointment on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, through a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga. The designation positions Uzodimma at the centre of the ruling party’s national mobilisation strategy as the APC intensifies grassroots outreach ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Reacting in a statement he personally shared on social media on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, Governor Uzodimma said he was humbled by the President’s confidence in him and pledged absolute commitment to advancing the party’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I am deeply grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for finding me worthy of service in another capacity within our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC),” Uzodimma wrote. “Being entrusted with the role of Renewed Hope Ambassador and Director General for Party Outreach, Engagement and Mobilization is a profound honour, and I recognize the weight of this responsibility.”

He added that he looked forward to working collaboratively with APC leadership, fellow governors, and key stakeholders to strengthen national engagement efforts and deepen public support for the administration’s reforms.

“I assure Mr. President of my dedication to delivering on the mandate of this assignment, and I remain fully committed to carrying out this role with integrity, diligence, and a deep sense of duty to our country,” he stated.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.