TETFund Vows to Draft Nationwide Security Master Plan for Campuses

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has announced the development of a comprehensive security master plan for tertiary institutions across Nigeria, a move aimed at tackling rising threats such as banditry, kidnappings and cyber-intrusions on campuses. The plan, unveiled by the Fund’s Board Chairman, Aminu Bello Masari, signals a major shift in how student safety and institutional security are addressed nationwide.

Naija247News gathered that the announcement was made during the opening session of a two-day national workshop on campus security in Abuja. The event convened chief security officers, institution heads, law enforcement representatives, and other key stakeholders to deliberate on practical strategies for protecting students, faculty, and institutional assets.

Naija247News understands that the proposed master plan will establish a unified framework for threat prevention, detection, and response, integrating intelligence-led security operations, physical and digital surveillance, emergency preparedness, and crisis-management protocols. It is being described by organisers as a “foundational document” for safeguarding Nigeria’s higher-education sector.

Under the master plan, campus security will be repositioned as a shared responsibility. Masari emphasised that success requires the collaboration of government authorities, security agencies, institutional administrators, students, staff, and host communities. “We must go beyond reactive measures,” he said. “This plan is about preventing danger, through proper lighting, perimeter controls, surveillance, and robust coordination with security agencies.”

The move builds on recent financial allocations by TETFund: earlier in 2025 the agency earmarked ₦25 billion for campus security infrastructure, including streetlights, fencing, surveillance systems and emergency-response facilities, in an effort to make campuses safer and more conducive for learning. Naija247News gathered that the new master plan will help institutionalise these investments within a long-term security architecture.

Stakeholders at the workshop called the plan timely, citing a rising rate of violence and insecurity that has disrupted academic life in several institutions. Many expressed optimism that a formalised security strategy would reduce vandalism, theft, attacks and forced closures, thereby restoring confidence among students and their families.

However, Naija247News understands that success depends on consistent funding, effective oversight, and proper coordination between institutions and law enforcement. Experts warn that without follow-through, the plan risks becoming another document, praised on paper but ineffective in practice.

As discussions continue, all eyes are now on how quickly the master plan will be finalised and implemented. For millions of Nigerian students, the hope is that this initiative will transform campuses into safe, stable environments, where learning and growth take precedence over fear and uncertainty.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.