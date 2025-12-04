Terror Strikes Kwara: Two Chinese Nationals Kidnapped at BUA Construction Site

Naija247news – Kwara State – Panic has gripped communities in Kwara State following the abduction of two Chinese nationals at a BUA road construction site, SaharaReporters has confirmed. The men were working on the Bode Saadu/Kaiama/Kosubosu road project when masked gunmen stormed the site in a daring operation.

According to sources, the incident occurred in the early hours of December 1, 2025, between 11:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. The attackers, armed and masked, reportedly fired sporadic gunshots for two to three hours before whisking away the workers.

“Gunmen recently invaded the BUA road construction site along Bode Saadu/Kaiama Road. They attacked a site less than 2 kilometers from Bielesin/Fallah village and close to Olokiti. No casualties were reported, except for the two Chinese nationals who were abducted to an unknown location,” a security source told SaharaReporters.

Rising Violence Across Kwara State

This kidnapping follows a spate of terror attacks in Kwara, highlighting growing insecurity in both Kwara South and Kwara North. Earlier this week, six local bean farmers were abducted by armed men in Lata community, Patigi Local Government Area.

“They came very early in the morning while the farmers were working on their fields. They took all six into the bush, and up till now, there is no update about their whereabouts,” a community source said.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, bandits reportedly chased labourers off a farm and seized a seven-month-old Haojue motorcycle belonging to a local businessman.

Security analysts say that the frequency and coordination of these attacks suggest that armed groups are now operating freely across large parts of Kwara State, turning the region into a safe haven for terrorists.

“They attack anytime they want, and people are fleeing their homes because of constant kidnappings and threats,” said a resident from Patigi.

Impact on Agriculture and Local Communities

The persistent threat of abductions and banditry has heightened fear among residents, disrupting livelihoods and threatening food production in the region. Farming, the backbone of local economies, is particularly hard-hit, with communities reportedly considering abandoning their fields due to insecurity.

The latest kidnappings come days after an attack in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area, where four armed bandits abducted a local farmer, Mr. Aasaru. This incident occurred barely a week after the federal government secured the release of 38 worshippers of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), also abducted in Eruku.

Calls for Urgent Intervention

Community leaders and residents are appealing for immediate government action to restore safety and prevent further loss of lives and livelihoods.

“The violence is relentless. People are leaving their homes, farms are being abandoned, and the fear is crippling our communities,” said a local resident.

As security agencies scramble to respond, the abduction of the two Chinese nationals underscores the vulnerability of expatriates and critical infrastructure projects in the state. It also raises concerns about the impact of terrorism on foreign investment and road development initiatives in Kwara State.

The Nigerian government and law enforcement authorities are yet to provide an official update on the status of the abducted workers.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.