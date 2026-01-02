Tension in Kogi as Police Fire Teargas to Disperse Youths Protesting Killings, Deserted Communities

Tension gripped Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State on Friday after police officers fired teargas to disperse protesting youths who had taken to the streets to decry worsening insecurity, rampant killings, and the mass desertion of rural communities across Bunuland.

Naija247News gathered that the demonstrators, largely young residents, barricaded a major road while chanting solidarity songs and carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Bunuland Bleeds” and “Why Should We Ask for Permission to Live?” The protesters said the march was a peaceful call for urgent government action as dozens of communities had reportedly been abandoned due to frequent attacks and kidnappings.

One of the protesters, speaking during the demonstration, lamented that many villages were now ghost settlements. “We have 44 communities in Bunuland. Those communities have been deserted,” he said. Naija247News understands that he listed Kayetoro, Kiri, and Ole among the worst affected, claiming several residents had been killed in recent attacks, including three in Ole during the last assault.

However, the peaceful protest turned chaotic when police reportedly fired multiple rounds of teargas, dispersing the crowd and clearing the highway. Some protesters insisted they would not abandon their demand for security and justice, stressing that their lives and livelihoods were under constant threat.

Residents told Naija247News that persistent kidnappings, killings, and attacks on farmlands have forced families to flee ancestral homes, leaving villages empty. They accused authorities of failing to provide adequate protection despite repeated appeals.

Recent incidents include the abduction of several travellers along the Omi–Odo Ara Road in Yagba West Local Government Area on December 30, 2025. In another attack in Odo-Ere, at least four residents, including an engineer and a local businesswoman, were kidnapped after gunmen reportedly went house-to-house firing sporadically. The exact number of abductees remains uncertain.

Naija247News gathered that one apartment targeted during the Odo-Ere raid bore visible gunshot marks, heightening fears among residents already traumatised by rising violence.

Community sources described the atmosphere as “terrifying,” with gunfire echoing through the night and families fleeing into nearby bushes for safety.

The protesting youths demanded immediate intervention from both state and federal authorities, calling for strengthened security presence and proactive intelligence operations.

Naija247News reports that the situation in Kabba-Bunu mirrors wider insecurity trends across parts of Kogi State, where residents continue to express fear and frustration over relentless attacks and perceived government inaction.

As calls grow louder, affected communities say restoring peace and allowing displaced villagers to return home must now become an urgent national priority.

Babatunde Ogunsakin I am a results-driven professional with proven expertise in News Writing, Product Management, Customer Engagement, Business Development, International Education, Research, Community Development and Leadership. With a solid academic foundation in History and International Studies, I combine analytical depth with strategic insight to craft impactful stories, drive growth initiatives, and deliver innovative solutions aligned with global trends and the UN SDGs. My professional versatility is underscored by a strong ability to communicate effectively, inform diverse audiences, and contribute meaningfully to both media and development-oriented platforms.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.