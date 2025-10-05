Tension in Benin as Tinubu’s Daughter Installs Pastor Ibhaguezejele as ‘Iyaloja of Edo’ Despite Oba’s Rejection

Benin City | Naija247news — A major controversy has erupted in Edo State following the installation of Pastor Josephine Ibhaguezejele as Iyaloja of Edo State by Mrs. Folashade Ojo-Tinubu, the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria and daughter of President Bola Tinubu — a move many have described as a breach of Benin cultural traditions.

The uproar centers on the legitimacy of the title “Iyaloja” within Benin’s indigenous hierarchy, the process of selection, and the alleged politicization of the office traditionally reserved for market heads known locally as Iye’ki.

Background to the crisis

The dispute began shortly after the September 21, 2024 governorship election, when reports emerged that plans were underway to replace Mrs. Blacky Ogiamen, who had led Edo market women and was accused of political partisanship for openly supporting PDP candidate Asue Ighodalo.

Before her removal, Ogiamen had accused government officials of plotting to oust her illegally — a claim she backed with a July protest at Oba Market. The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, had earlier clarified that there is no position of “Iyaloja-General” in Benin tradition, stressing that each market has its own Iye’ki who performs cultural duties for the palace.

Protests and cultural backlash

Following Ibhaguezejele’s installation, hundreds of market women under the Edo State Market Women Association (ESMWA) took to the streets, rejecting what they called “a taboo and an insult to Benin heritage.”

In a joint statement signed by Mrs. Florence Ahunwan and five others, the women alleged that Ojo-Tinubu’s action was politically motivated and that the new appointee “is not of Benin extraction.”

“It is an injustice where a non-Benin, with no link to our customs, is imposed to oversee markets in Benin City and Edo State,” the statement read.

Ojo-Tinubu, Ibhaguezejele defend appointment

At the inauguration, Mrs. Ojo-Tinubu said the position had been vacant for years and denied displacing anyone. She maintained that the installation was part of her effort to “unify and empower market women across Nigeria.”

Pastor Ibhaguezejele, in her acceptance speech, said the office had been unoccupied for 12 years, claiming support from “leaders of 151 out of 152 markets in Edo State.” She dismissed the protests as “politically driven falsehoods.”

Representing Governor Monday Okpebholo, Edesiri Anani, from the Office of the First Lady, said the government remains committed to empowering women and ensuring peaceful marketplaces.

Oba of Benin intervenes

However, during a visit by Ojo-Tinubu and her entourage, the Oba of Benin publicly restated that the title Iyaloja has no place in Benin tradition.

“Iyaloja is alien to us in Benin. Every market has its Iye’ki who performs spiritual and cultural functions for the palace. The concept of a ‘general Iye’ki’ is foreign to our custom,” the monarch declared through Chief Osaro Idah, his emissary.

Cultural leaders, groups react

The Aiguobasomwin Movement Worldwide, in a statement signed by Iyamu Osaro Culture and Osayuki-Osa Benson, insisted that only a Benin woman can be recognized as an Iye’ki, urging the public to disregard the “political installation.”

Former Senator Ehigie Uzamere and activist Jefferson Uwoghiren also condemned the move, calling it “a political intrusion into a sacred cultural structure governed by the Oba of Benin.”

The PDP through its Publicity Secretary, Dan Osa-Ogbegie, also criticized the appointment, describing it as “an act of cultural insensitivity and political overreach.”

As of press time, the Edo State government has not issued an official response.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.