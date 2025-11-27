Tell Tinubu the Truth — Senator Dickson Warns Colleagues Against Praising President Amid Escalating Insecurity

Senator Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West) has urged members of the Senate to stop offering politically convenient praises to President Bola Tinubu over security matters and instead confront him with the harsh realities of Nigeria’s worsening insecurity.

Speaking during plenary on Wednesday, November 27, Dickson warned against what he called “sugarcoating and unnecessary hypocrisy,” insisting that the Senate must rise above sycophancy to protect the nation’s interest.

“The President needs to be told the truth. Those with access to him, particularly from the majority party, must stop being politically correct. Sugarcoating the situation is hypocrisy and a disservice to the country — and even to the President,” he said.

“Commending the President Now Is Insensitive”

Dickson condemned an earlier motion seeking to commend President Tinubu for security efforts, describing it as ill-timed, provocative, and insensitive to Nigerians who continue to suffer from banditry, insurgency, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

“If things had been so well done, we would not be where we are today. How will victims, soldiers on the frontlines, kidnap victims and their families feel when they see the Senate clapping?” he asked.

He noted that many senators can no longer visit their constituencies due to the activities of terrorists who now run parallel governments, impose taxes, and maintain operational strongholds across several communities.

Demand for Accountability Over Security Spending

Dickson stressed that the Senate must exercise real oversight over the trillions of naira allocated to the military and security agencies over the years.

“Our duty is to stand in solidarity with those fighting on the frontlines while working with the Executive through oversight, appropriation and policy advice. Presidents have released staggering amounts to the military to fight terrorism. We must now investigate how these funds were used,” he said.

Tension With the Senate President

The Bayelsa senator also accused the Senate President of deliberately misinterpreting his remarks and repeatedly attempting to silence him on national issues.

“The Senate President is the first among equals, not a boss. No senator is under obligation to speak the way he wants. He has tried several times to prevent my contributions. We will not give in to harassment,” Dickson said.

He clarified that his reference to “the other side” was a normal parliamentary expression referring to either the majority or minority benches, not an attack on any group.

Calls for Probe Into Kebbi Withdrawal and General Uba’s Killing

Dickson backed the Senate’s resolution calling for an inquiry into the withdrawal of military personnel from Kebbi State, questioning who issued the directive. He also demanded an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the capture and killing of Major General U.A. Uba by ISWAP terrorists.

“We must understand what happened to General Uba, how his capture occurred, and how the Army has managed the aftermath with his family,” he said.

He extended condolences to families of security personnel and victims of violence, urging the country to confront its security crisis with honesty, courage and unity.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.