Nigeria is on the verge of a major transformation in the digital space as the National Digital Economy and e-Governance Bill (NDEGB) moves closer to receiving presidential assent. The proposed law is expected to position Africa’s most populous nation as a continental leader in digital innovation, e-governance and ICT-driven public administration.

A bold step toward a digital future

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, has pushed the bill as part of its broader National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy aimed at building a paperless, technology-driven governance structure.

The bill, recently passed by the National Assembly, seeks to provide a comprehensive legal framework for digital transactions, data protection, cybersecurity, and the expansion of digital infrastructure nationwide. Officials say the measure is critical to Nigeria’s ambition to harness technology for sustainable economic growth and effective governance.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, described the bill as a “cornerstone of Nigeria’s digital evolution,” noting that once signed into law, it will redefine how citizens and government interact in the digital age.

> “This bill lays the foundation for a smarter, more inclusive economy. It strengthens digital trust, secures data, and enables both private and public institutions to operate efficiently in a connected world,” Tijani said in a recent statement.

Nigeria’s rising profile in Africa’s tech landscape

Nigeria already commands significant influence in Africa’s digital economy. With over 122 million internet users and one of the continent’s largest telecommunications markets, the country’s ICT sector contributed more than 17 percent to its GDP in 2024.

The combination of a youthful population, fast-growing fintech ecosystem, and vibrant startup culture has made Nigeria a natural hub for innovation. The government hopes that a formal digital economy law will consolidate this progress and position Nigeria as a continental trailblazer.

Industry analysts say the legislation could provide the much-needed clarity and trust investors seek in a rapidly evolving tech landscape. It will also support the integration of e-governance platforms that improve transparency, reduce bureaucracy, and expand access to government services.

What the bill entails

The National Digital Economy and e-Governance Bill outlines policies and institutional frameworks for:

Electronic transactions and e-signatures

Data privacy and cybersecurity standards

Digital identity management

Development of broadband and ICT infrastructure

Promotion of innovation, research and skills development

E-governance systems for ministries, departments and agencies

When implemented, the bill will mandate government institutions to digitize service delivery, encourage local content development, and expand the use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and cloud computing in public administration.

Experts believe this will not only enhance efficiency but also cut costs and curb corruption by reducing physical interactions in government processes.

Challenges ahead

Despite the optimism, stakeholders warn that legislative approval alone will not guarantee success. Implementation will require coordinated investment in infrastructure, power, and digital literacy.

Nigeria still faces a wide digital divide, with millions of citizens — particularly in rural areas — lacking reliable internet access or the necessary devices to benefit from e-governance platforms.

Cybersecurity remains another pressing concern. Without strong enforcement mechanisms, the country risks exposing sensitive data and online transactions to cyber threats.

Civil society groups have also called for clear accountability structures to ensure that the new framework does not infringe on privacy rights or limit freedom of expression online.

Experts react

Digital policy expert, Dr. Amina Idris, said the new bill could “unlock Nigeria’s next phase of economic diversification” if backed by political will and inter-agency cooperation.

> “The real test will be in implementation,” she said. “If government agencies digitize their operations and citizens are empowered to use digital tools effectively, Nigeria can easily become Africa’s benchmark for digital governance.”

Private sector stakeholders, especially in fintech and e-commerce, also expressed optimism that the bill will reduce regulatory uncertainty and attract new foreign investment into the tech sector.

defining moment for Nigeria

As the nation awaits presidential assent, expectations are high that the National Digital Economy and e-Governance Bill will mark a turning point in Nigeria’s journey toward a knowledge-driven economy.

If properly executed, the law could enable Nigeria to lead Africa in digital governance, deepen transparency, and create millions of new opportunities for its tech-savvy youth.

For now, all eyes are on Aso Rock, where the President’s signature will determine whether Nigeria’s dream of a fully digital government becomes a reality — and whether the country can truly take its place as Africa’s digital powerhouse.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.