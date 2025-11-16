NCC assures Nigerians of safe, accessible digital space

By Jessica Dogo

Abuja, Nov. 15, 2025 (NAN) – The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reassured Nigerians of an accessible, resilient, and secure digital space as the nation continues to grow its digital economy.

The assurance was given by the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders Management, Rimini Makama, at the NCC Digital Economy Sensitisation Forum held on Thursday in Abuja. The forum, themed “Leaving No One Behind: Digital Access, Equity and Empowerment”, brought together major stakeholders in the digital economy ecosystem to promote cybersecurity awareness.

Makama, represented at the event by the Head of Consumer Information and Education, Olasumbo Olawaiye, emphasized the critical link between digital access and opportunity.

“Digital empowerment must be inclusive. Without inclusion and equity, the benefits of the digital economy will remain unevenly distributed. The commission, through its Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) and other initiatives, is actively extending digital opportunities to the unserved, underserved, physically challenged, and vulnerable groups through several impactful programmes,” he said.

Stakeholders Call for Stronger Cybersecurity Measures

Dr. Nihinlola Fefa, Publicity Expert for the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), commended the association’s long-standing advocacy for cybersecurity awareness and sensitisation.

“ATCON has been a key stakeholder in the ICT and telecom industry, interfacing with telecom companies and contributing through studies and policy input. We also commend the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, for deploying technology into rural communities,” she said, noting that while Nigeria is performing well in cybersecurity, there is room for further improvement.

Olorunisomo Isola, Head of IT and Cybersecurity at the National Data Protection Commission (NDPC), added that the commission has implemented frameworks to guide both organisations and stakeholders on cybersecurity best practices.

Yahaya Abubakar, Head of the Digital Economy Department at the Ministry, said the forum aimed to ensure that digital access translates into real opportunities for all Nigerians.

The event highlighted the ongoing efforts of the NCC and its partners to make Nigeria’s digital economy inclusive, secure, and growth-oriented.

(NAN)

