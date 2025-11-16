TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa 2025 Set to Celebrate Creators, Trendsetters

By Stellamaris Ashinze

Lagos, Nov. 12, 2025 (NAN) – The 2025 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa is set to honour creators, artistes, and trendsetters who have shaped social media feeds across the continent this year.

The announcement was made by Ms. Boniswa Sidwaba, Head of Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa, in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos. She described the annual awards as both a moment of reflection and a celebration of the platform’s vibrant community.

“The TikTok Awards celebrate the creators who inspire creativity, build community, and spread joy, turning their passions into prosperous careers. This year, African creators refused to be predictable,” Sidwaba said.

Highlighting some of the standout trends of 2025, she noted:

“From BhadBoi OML’s viral track ‘Wasiu Ayinde,’ the energy of the ‘Ngishutheni’ dance craze, to the grit of #CorporateTok and Shallipopi’s unforgettable hits, TikTok is celebrating creators who have turned 60 seconds into movements.”

Celebrating Diverse Creativity

The awards aim to support Africa’s creator ecosystem, empowering talents to transform their passions into sustainable careers. The 2025 edition will honour creators across categories such as food, entertainment, sports, education, music, storytelling, and more.

The event will take place on Dec. 6, 2025, in Johannesburg, promising a night filled with entertainment, creativity, and inspiration from across sub-Saharan Africa.

Voting for the awards is open until Nov. 14, 2025, with users able to cast one vote per category each day via TikTok’s official pages. Fans are encouraged to share their votes using the hashtag #TikTokAwardsSSA.

Nominations include categories such as Creator of the Year, Storyteller of the Year, Video of the Year, and Rising Star of the Year, among others.

(NAN)

