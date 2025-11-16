Menu
Search
Subscribe
Telecoms & Internet

TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa 2025 Set to Celebrate Creators, Trendsetters

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Stellamaris Ashinze

Lagos, Nov. 12, 2025 (NAN) – The 2025 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa is set to honour creators, artistes, and trendsetters who have shaped social media feeds across the continent this year.

The announcement was made by Ms. Boniswa Sidwaba, Head of Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa, in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos. She described the annual awards as both a moment of reflection and a celebration of the platform’s vibrant community.

“The TikTok Awards celebrate the creators who inspire creativity, build community, and spread joy, turning their passions into prosperous careers. This year, African creators refused to be predictable,” Sidwaba said.

Highlighting some of the standout trends of 2025, she noted:

“From BhadBoi OML’s viral track ‘Wasiu Ayinde,’ the energy of the ‘Ngishutheni’ dance craze, to the grit of #CorporateTok and Shallipopi’s unforgettable hits, TikTok is celebrating creators who have turned 60 seconds into movements.”

Celebrating Diverse Creativity

The awards aim to support Africa’s creator ecosystem, empowering talents to transform their passions into sustainable careers. The 2025 edition will honour creators across categories such as food, entertainment, sports, education, music, storytelling, and more.

The event will take place on Dec. 6, 2025, in Johannesburg, promising a night filled with entertainment, creativity, and inspiration from across sub-Saharan Africa.

Voting for the awards is open until Nov. 14, 2025, with users able to cast one vote per category each day via TikTok’s official pages. Fans are encouraged to share their votes using the hashtag #TikTokAwardsSSA.

Nominations include categories such as Creator of the Year, Storyteller of the Year, Video of the Year, and Rising Star of the Year, among others.

(NAN)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigeria Launches Talent Accelerator Network to Strengthen Workforce and Drive Digital Transformation
Next article
How Nigeria’s Tech Hubs Can Compete Globally — Experts
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NFVCB to Honour 22 Nollywood Icons Turning 50 and 60 at 2025 Digital Content Conference

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Joan Odafe Lagos, Nov. 15, 2025 (NAN) – The...

WKD: autistic star Tobechi Achionye takes kindness campaign to school for special needs

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Joshua Olomu Abuja, Nov. 14, 2025 (NAN) – Multi-talented...

‘Groovy December’ Fiesta to Kick Off in Abuja on Dec. 15

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Priscilla Osaje Abuja, Nov. 12, 2025 (NAN) – Preparations...

Nollywood Movie ‘Safari’ Wins Top Honours at 22nd Abuja International Film Festival

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Joshua Olomu Abuja, Nov. 11, 2025 (NAN) – Nollywood...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

NFVCB to Honour 22 Nollywood Icons Turning 50 and 60 at 2025 Digital Content Conference

Arts & Entertainment 0
By Joan Odafe Lagos, Nov. 15, 2025 (NAN) – The...

WKD: autistic star Tobechi Achionye takes kindness campaign to school for special needs

Top Stories 0
By Joshua Olomu Abuja, Nov. 14, 2025 (NAN) – Multi-talented...

‘Groovy December’ Fiesta to Kick Off in Abuja on Dec. 15

Arts & Entertainment 0
By Priscilla Osaje Abuja, Nov. 12, 2025 (NAN) – Preparations...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC