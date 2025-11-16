Menu
Media and Communication

UNESCO Biodiversity Training Empowers Ogun Communities with Sustainable Livelihood Skills

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

Omo (Ogun), Nov. 14, 2025 (NAN) – Participants at the UNESCO Biodiversity Businesses Training for ten communities within the Omo Biosphere Reserve in Ogun State have hailed the initiative as timely, economically empowering, and conservation-focused.

The week-long programme trained 300 families from the ten communities in fishery and piggery businesses, equipping them with practical skills to create sustainable livelihoods while preserving the forest.

The initiative is part of the Nigeria UNESCO project on Biodiversity Businesses, which also covers Oban Biosphere Reserve and Shere Hills Forest Reserve. It is aimed at promoting conservation-friendly and sustainable economic activities. The programme was supported with $1 million by the India-UN Partnership Fund across the three sites.

Empowering Local Communities

Mr. Adegboye Ebenezer, a participant, said the training resonated with his passion for animal husbandry and expressed optimism about turning the lessons into a steady income.

“I love this programme because it is industrious and agriculturally focused. Rearing animals has always been my passion, and I hope to make money from animal farming. I urge other participants to pay attention and put into practice what we learn,” he said.

Another participant, Mr. Ayokunnu Adeyemo, noted that the project would help reduce pressure on forest resources while improving livelihoods.

“This project is new in our community and will enrich people with knowledge and their pocket. What we are learning will help us allow our land to recover from forest activities. With training in fishery and piggery, people will see ways to earn income without depending on the forest,” he said.

Community Leaders Applaud Initiative

Traditional ruler Mr. Obelu Busiriyo praised the initiative and urged residents to make the most of the training.

“We monitor our forest to ensure people don’t access restricted areas. I call on our people to take this training seriously and make good use of resources invested here. We appreciate UNESCO for this intervention,” he said.

Mr. Ibukun Ilemobayo, Head Teacher at Ogun State Plantation Project Primary School, emphasized the programme’s dual role in economic empowerment and education.

“Having such a business venture within the school premises will provide resources to run the school, which has received poor funding for activities,” he said.

Ms. Adegbola Christiana, another participant, highlighted the value of entrepreneurship and bookkeeping training in helping her establish her own business.

“I will utilise what I have learnt to establish my personal business, and I thank UNESCO for bringing this training to our community,” she said.

The project is implemented in collaboration with the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, the National Park Service, and the Nigerian Committee of Man and Biosphere Reserve.

(NAN)

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

