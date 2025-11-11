Naija247news

Menu
“Don’t Marry a Man Because You’re Pregnant for Him, You’ll Regret It,” — Actress Judy Austin Warns Young Girls Against Early Marriage

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — November 10, 2025

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has issued a stern warning to young women, urging them not to rush into marriage simply because of pregnancy or societal pressure.

In a candid video shared on social media, the actress advised women to take time to study and understand the men they intend to marry before making such a life-defining commitment.

“Don’t marry a man because you’re pregnant for him; you will regret it,” Judy said. “Take your time to study him and see if you can truly live with him. Marriage requires maturity and self-awareness.”

She cautioned that immaturity and lack of preparation are major causes of marital crises among young couples. According to her, many women enter marriage without emotional or mental readiness.

“Some girls at 22 are still learning personal hygiene, yet they want to get married. Be sure you’re mature enough to handle marriage because it’s not a fairytale,” she added.

Judy Austin, who herself married young, reflected on her past experiences. Her first marriage to Mr. Obasi ended years ago, and he has since spoken publicly, requesting access to their children. Judy later married actor Yul Edochie after becoming pregnant for him — a union that has stirred intense public controversy within the Nollywood community.

Her latest message has reignited social discussions about early marriage, gender expectations, and personal growth, drawing both praise and criticism online.

 

