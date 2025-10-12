“Technology Can’t Fix All Flaws in Nigeria’s Elections” – Ex-INEC Chairman Yakubu

The immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has stated that while technological innovations have improved the conduct of elections in Nigeria over the last decade, they cannot eliminate persistent flaws that undermine electoral credibility.

Yakubu made the remarks in a newly released book titled Election Management in Nigeria: 2015–2025, a 200-page account of his two-term tenure at INEC, detailing achievements, setbacks, and lessons learned during his leadership from 2015 to 2025.

“The decade between 2015–2025 has been one of the most momentous in the history of election management in Nigeria. There have been several milestones, many challenges, and useful lessons in the conduct of elections and the management of the process within this period,” Yakubu wrote.

Among the key technological innovations introduced under his tenure were the Bi-Modal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS), the INEC Voter Enrolment Device, the Results Viewing Portal, and expanded access to polling units. Yakubu also highlighted efforts to improve inclusivity for women, youth, persons with disabilities, and internally displaced persons.

However, he acknowledged that technology alone cannot resolve all election-related challenges.

“Additionally, technical challenges with equipment and connectivity failures have sometimes hindered the smooth conduct of elections,” Yakubu noted.

He cited ongoing challenges such as litigation, conflicting court orders, electoral violence, vote trading, and logistics issues, which have occasionally led to postponed elections. To address these, INEC implemented reforms including voter education, training for electoral officials, and collaboration with security agencies.

Looking forward, Yakubu stressed the importance of vigilance, public trust, and inclusivity in Nigeria’s electoral process:

“The commission must fully embrace both successes and failures, intensify confidence and trust-building measures, expand the drive towards inclusivity, and continuously address potential threats to ensure free, fair, credible, and inclusive elections.”

Yakubu’s tenure oversaw significant reforms but was also marked by controversies, particularly during the 2023 general elections, where logistical failures and alleged irregularities drew widespread criticism. Despite technical advancements, public confidence in the process was challenged.

Reactions from Political Parties

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) have criticized Yakubu’s reflections as self-indicting.

“The first question to Prof. Yakubu is, what serious measures did he take in 10 years to address threats? Why didn’t he act sooner?” asked PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi.

LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, emphasized that electoral flaws are more about human manipulation than technology:

“It was not about technology; it is about the people managing the election. If managers had been impartial, the system would have delivered credible outcomes. Technology alone cannot guarantee a free and fair election.”

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, agreed, noting that the integrity of elections depends on human administrators, not tools:

“Technology is only as good as the human being that manages it. Every new head of INEC should be regarded with caution until proven credible.”

Meanwhile, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) argued that politicians bear the bulk of responsibility for flawed elections, urging the incoming INEC chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan, to implement reforms to ensure credible polls.

“Even when INEC intends to announce the true result, politicians try to influence and manipulate the outcome. The focus should be on curbing political interference,” said NNPP National Secretary, Dipo Olayokun.

With Prof Amupitan’s pending confirmation by the Senate, Nigeria faces another critical period for electoral reform, emphasizing the combined role of technology, institutional integrity, and political accountability in consolidating democracy.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.