Team Brazil wins E1 Lagos GP in Africa’s historic electric powerboat showdown

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria – October 5, 2025 – Team Brazil emerged victorious at the inaugural E1 Lagos GP, claiming their first win in the championship series. Piloted by Timmy Hansen and Leva Millere-Hagin, Team Brazil dominated the group races, advanced through the race-off, and ultimately triumphed in the final showdown.

With their win, Team Brazil earned 38 points, bringing their championship tally to 89 points. Team Blue Risingsecured second place, while Team Drogba rounded out the podium in third. Meanwhile, regular front-runners Team Rafa and Team Brady missed out on the podium this weekend.

The E1 Lagos GP is a groundbreaking all-electric powerboat race that blends high-speed entertainment with environmental sustainability and cutting-edge technology. Teams from across the globe compete in high-performance electric boats, drawing international attention and a live audience of spectators.

L-R: Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu congratulating pilots of Team Drogba Global Africa as the 1st runners up of the E1 Lagos GP championship, during the grand finale in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday, 5 October 2025.
L-R: Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu congratulating pilots of Team Drogba Global Africa as the 1st runners up of the E1 Lagos GP championship, during the grand finale in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday, 5 October 2025.

Lagos State made history as the first African city to host the prestigious E1 Racing Championship. The competition took place on October 4–5, 2025, in the scenic Victoria Island waterfront area.

Speaking during the final, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu highlighted the event as a milestone for innovation and progress in Lagos.

Winners of the E1 Lagos GP championship celebrating during the grand finale in Victoria Island, on Sunday, 5 October 2025.
Winners of the E1 Lagos GP championship celebrating during the grand finale in Victoria Island, on Sunday, 5 October 2025.

“Hosting the E1 Grand Prix is not just about sport. It is about innovation, environmental responsibility, and putting Lagos on the global map for future-focused development,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said, praising Lagos’ creativity, resilience, and commitment to clean energy.

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu flanked by the Managing Director/CEO of First Bank, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu (left); President and Chairman of Board of Directors, Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Obiorah (right) and others during the grand finale of the E1 Lagos GP championship in Victoria Island, on Sunday, 5 October 2025.
Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu flanked by the Managing Director/CEO of First Bank, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu (left); President and Chairman of Board of Directors, Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Obiorah (right) and others during the grand finale of the E1 Lagos GP championship in Victoria Island, on Sunday, 5 October 2025.

The E1 Lagos GP signals a growing global focus on sustainable sports and positions Lagos as a hub for green innovation and cutting-edge technology in Africa.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

