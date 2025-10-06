Team Brazil wins E1 Lagos GP in Africa’s historic electric powerboat showdown

Lagos, Nigeria – October 5, 2025 – Team Brazil emerged victorious at the inaugural E1 Lagos GP, claiming their first win in the championship series. Piloted by Timmy Hansen and Leva Millere-Hagin, Team Brazil dominated the group races, advanced through the race-off, and ultimately triumphed in the final showdown.

With their win, Team Brazil earned 38 points, bringing their championship tally to 89 points. Team Blue Risingsecured second place, while Team Drogba rounded out the podium in third. Meanwhile, regular front-runners Team Rafa and Team Brady missed out on the podium this weekend.

The E1 Lagos GP is a groundbreaking all-electric powerboat race that blends high-speed entertainment with environmental sustainability and cutting-edge technology. Teams from across the globe compete in high-performance electric boats, drawing international attention and a live audience of spectators.

Lagos State made history as the first African city to host the prestigious E1 Racing Championship. The competition took place on October 4–5, 2025, in the scenic Victoria Island waterfront area.

Speaking during the final, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu highlighted the event as a milestone for innovation and progress in Lagos.

“Hosting the E1 Grand Prix is not just about sport. It is about innovation, environmental responsibility, and putting Lagos on the global map for future-focused development,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said, praising Lagos’ creativity, resilience, and commitment to clean energy.

The E1 Lagos GP signals a growing global focus on sustainable sports and positions Lagos as a hub for green innovation and cutting-edge technology in Africa.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.