TDF hails joint US-Nigeria air strikes on terrorists in Sokoto

ABUJA, Dec. 27, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Democratic Front (TDF) has commended the military collaboration between the United States and Nigeria, which led to precision air strikes against terrorist targets in Sokoto State.

In a statement on Saturday, TDF Chairman Mallam Danjuma Muhammad and Secretary Chief Wale Adedayo noted that President Bola Tinubu personally authorised the operations, highlighting the importance of joint intelligence and surveillance in planning the strikes.

“We see the airstrikes as a commendable outcome of the ongoing Nigeria/United States collaboration on security and intelligence sharing,” the group said, stressing that the coordinated operations were conducted with a view to minimising civilian casualties.

TDF acknowledged that while the strikes were launched by the US under orders from President Donald Trump, Nigerian approval was required to ensure national sovereignty was respected. The group also highlighted that Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio consulted with Tinubu prior to the operation.

“All of these show that the strikes were indeed conducted at the behest of the Nigerian government. So the question of violation of the country’s territorial integrity does not arise,” the statement said.

The TDF further noted that weeks of joint intelligence gathering via ISR aircraft over Nigeria’s North-West and North-East preceded the strikes. The group described the operation as a demonstration of Nigeria’s readiness to partner with the international community to tackle insecurity, countering narratives from opposition elements.

TDF concluded by urging Nigerians to support the Tinubu administration in its efforts to strengthen security and protect citizens across the country.

(NAN)

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.