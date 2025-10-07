Taylor Swift Denies Rejecting Super Bowl Halftime Show Offer, Cites Focus on Fiance Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has dismissed claims that she turned down an offer to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in California in February 2026.

The speculation emerged amid reports that the US superstar had declined the prestigious slot over disputes concerning ownership of the performance footage. Speaking with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show (NBC), Swift said the rumors were false.

“No,” she replied when asked if she had rejected the offer, before explaining how the discussions had progressed.

Taylor noted that rapper Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation produces the halftime show, “has always been very good to me. Our teams are really close.” She added, “They sometimes will call and say ‘how does she feel about the Super Bowl?’ That’s not an official offer or a conference room conversation. It’s just ‘how does she feel about it in general?’”

Fans had speculated that Swift would take the stage following the release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. However, in September, Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny was confirmed as the halftime act for Super Bowl LX.

Taylor, who is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, has become closely associated with American football, often attending games to support him. Kelce has played in the Super Bowl five times, most recently in 2024.

While Swift has never performed at a Super Bowl halftime show, other A-list artists including Kendrick Lamar, Usher, and Rihanna have taken the stage in recent years.

She explained that her personal focus on her fiancé prevents her from committing to the high-pressure performance. “We’re always able to tell him (Jay-Z) the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field,” she said. “The whole season, I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field.”

Swift added: “Can you imagine if he’s out there every single week, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport and I’m like: ‘I wonder what my choreography should be?’ This is nothing to do with Travis. He would love for me to do it. I am just too locked in.”

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.