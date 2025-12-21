Tax Reform Controversy: Presidency Denies Alteration as Atiku, Obi, CSOs Call for Suspension

By Godwin Okafor

The Presidency has moved to quash allegations that it secretly altered the newly enacted tax reform laws, insisting that all legislative processes were duly followed and that no changes occurred outside the established legal framework.

The claims come amid rising public scrutiny, with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, and several civil society organisations demanding a suspension of the laws’ implementation pending clarification.

Signed into law by President Bola Tinubu, the four bills—the Nigeria Tax Act, Nigeria Tax Administration Act, Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act—represent what the government describes as the most sweeping overhaul of Nigeria’s tax system in decades. They are set to take effect from January 1, 2026.

The reforms aim to simplify tax compliance, broaden the tax base, eliminate overlapping levies, and modernise revenue collection across federal, state, and local governments. Yet, doubts have emerged over the integrity of the gazetted documents.

Allegations of Alteration

House of Representatives member Abdussamad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto) raised concerns during Wednesday plenary that the gazetted tax laws differ from versions passed by the National Assembly. Dasuki argued that critical provisions on oversight and accountability were removed, while new coercive clauses—including arrest powers, garnishee orders without court approval, and compulsory USD computation—were allegedly added.

“If not addressed, these alterations could render the laws legally vulnerable,” Dasuki warned, calling on the Speaker to present all relevant documents for scrutiny. The House responded by constituting a seven-member ad hoc committee to probe the alleged discrepancies.

Presidency Fires Back

The Federal Government dismissed claims of tampering. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, described the criticisms as “opposition noise” and affirmed that the laws would be implemented as scheduled.

“Opposition elements can say whatever they want, but all they seek is to pollute the waters and create controversy around government policy,” Ajayi told Sunday PUNCH. He added that the implementation committee had been working for six months and would not be distracted by unproven allegations.

Similarly, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed that the House probe would run its course and ruled out any suspension of the laws. “The law has already been passed, and implementation is ongoing. By January 1, it will be fully operational,” he said.

Opposition, CSOs Demand Action

While the Presidency maintains calm, the opposition is escalating pressure. Atiku Abubakar called for immediate suspension of the laws to allow for proper scrutiny. “Something is wrong. Parts of the law have been altered without legislative approval. This is falsification and criminal,” he said through his media aide.

Peter Obi echoed the concerns, describing the alleged alterations as a “dangerous escalation from poor governance to outright abuse of the law.” He highlighted coercive powers introduced without parliamentary consent, including mandatory 20% deposits before court appeals, asset seizure without judicial oversight, and arrest powers for tax authorities. Obi warned that public trust in governance was eroding.

The African Democratic Congress labelled the reforms “draconian” and demanded a public inquiry into the alleged tampering, arguing that the actions pointed to a centralisation of power in the Executive.

The Take-It-Back Movement has also mobilised nationwide protests, describing the reforms as “anti-people and illegitimate,” targeting employers, entrepreneurs, content creators, and informal workers without corresponding improvements in public services.

The Road Ahead

As Nigeria prepares for the January rollout, the controversy underscores a deeper political and institutional fault line: the delicate balance between law, transparency, and public trust. The Presidency insists that processes were lawful and unaltered, while opposition voices continue to demand accountability and scrutiny.

For Nigerians, the unfolding drama is more than a legal debate—it is a question of governance, fairness, and whether the nation’s fiscal future will be shaped in the open or behind closed doors.

