Taraba APC Chieftain Denies Involvement in Gov Kefas’ Alleged Defection Plans

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, Chief David Sani Kente, has denied allegations that he is behind Governor Agbu Kefas’ supposed plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC. Kente described the claims as “unfounded and damaging” to his reputation.

The Allegation

The controversy surrounding Governor Kefas’ alleged defection plans has been generating buzz, with some speculating about the governor’s intentions. However, Kente maintained that Governor Kefas has not approached him about any defection plans.

Kente’s Response

Kente expressed his commitment to upholding his reputation and assured that he would take necessary steps to protect his good name. The APC chieftain also hinted that the evolving political landscape might force him to reconsider his previous decision not to run against Kefas in the next election .

Growing Speculation

The rumored defection has sparked intense debate among Taraba residents, with some believing it could be a strategic move to attract federal attention and investments to the state. Others have expressed concerns about the potential implications for the state’s political landscape.

Political Implications

If Governor Kefas were to defect to the APC, it could significantly alter the balance of power in Taraba State. The move could also have far-reaching consequences for the PDP and its members in the state.

The denial by Kente has brought a twist to the ongoing speculation about Governor Kefas’ political future. As the political landscape in Taraba State continues to unfold, one thing is certain – the next few months will be crucial in determining the fate of the state’s politics.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.