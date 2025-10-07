Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Taraba APC Chieftain Denies Involvement in Gov Kefas’ Alleged Defection Plans

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

7, October 2025/Naija 247news

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, Chief David Sani Kente, has denied allegations that he is behind Governor Agbu Kefas’ supposed plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC. Kente described the claims as “unfounded and damaging” to his reputation.

The Allegation

The controversy surrounding Governor Kefas’ alleged defection plans has been generating buzz, with some speculating about the governor’s intentions. However, Kente maintained that Governor Kefas has not approached him about any defection plans.

Kente’s Response

Kente expressed his commitment to upholding his reputation and assured that he would take necessary steps to protect his good name. The APC chieftain also hinted that the evolving political landscape might force him to reconsider his previous decision not to run against Kefas in the next election .

Growing Speculation

The rumored defection has sparked intense debate among Taraba residents, with some believing it could be a strategic move to attract federal attention and investments to the state. Others have expressed concerns about the potential implications for the state’s political landscape.

Political Implications

If Governor Kefas were to defect to the APC, it could significantly alter the balance of power in Taraba State. The move could also have far-reaching consequences for the PDP and its members in the state.

The denial by Kente has brought a twist to the ongoing speculation about Governor Kefas’ political future. As the political landscape in Taraba State continues to unfold, one thing is certain – the next few months will be crucial in determining the fate of the state’s politics.

(Www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Minister Uche Nnaji’s degree certificate in question as UNN denies awarding him a degree
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Minister Uche Nnaji’s degree certificate in question as UNN denies awarding him a degree

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
7, October 2025/Naija 247news A court battle has ensued over...

Sevilla Thrash Barcelona 4-1, End Champions’ Unbeaten La Liga Start

Naija247news Naija247news -
Sevilla delivered a stunning performance on Sunday, humiliating La...

US Sends Second “Third-Country” Deportation Flight to Eswatini Amid Rights Concerns

Naija247news Naija247news -
The United States has sent a second “third-country” deportation...

Israel’s Return to Africa: Strategic Diplomacy or Opportunistic Overtures By Shola Lawal

Naija247news Naija247news -
In late August, government officials from Zambia and Israel...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Minister Uche Nnaji’s degree certificate in question as UNN denies awarding him a degree

Top Stories 0
7, October 2025/Naija 247news A court battle has ensued over...

Sevilla Thrash Barcelona 4-1, End Champions’ Unbeaten La Liga Start

FootBall 0
Sevilla delivered a stunning performance on Sunday, humiliating La...

US Sends Second “Third-Country” Deportation Flight to Eswatini Amid Rights Concerns

Geopolitics 0
The United States has sent a second “third-country” deportation...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria