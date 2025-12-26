Tanker Explosion on Badagry Expressway Claims Two Lives

Lagos, Dec. 25, 2025 (NAN) – The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed the death of two persons in a tanker explosion along the Badagry Expressway.

Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, General Manager of LASTMA, said in a statement on Thursday that the incident involved a Mack truck carrying diesel. It occurred in the early hours at the Oto–Ijanikin axis, near the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), en route to Agbara.

Preliminary findings indicate that the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to overtake another road user, resulting in the vehicle crashing and erupting into a fire that claimed the lives of the driver and an adult female passenger.

“Personnel of the agency, who were actively monitoring traffic in the area, swiftly secured and cordoned off the affected stretch to prevent secondary incidents,” Bakare-Oki said.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (Ojo Unit), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Ijanikin Police Division were promptly notified to provide emergency response and security reinforcement.

Bakare-Oki noted that LASTMA operatives prevented members of the public from collecting spilled diesel from the scene, warning that such actions could have caused further explosions and fatalities.

Following containment of the fire and clearance by relevant authorities, the burnt tanker was evacuated by LASTMA personnel, while the remains of the victims were recovered by the FRSC.

The LASTMA boss extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, stressing that the incident, which occurred during the festive season, was “deeply painful and entirely avoidable.”

He urged tanker and articulated vehicle drivers to exercise caution, adhere to prescribed speed limits, and comply with traffic regulations, emphasizing that reckless driving and speeding remain leading causes of fatal crashes across Lagos.

(NAN)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.