Tambuwal Visits Malami at Kuje Amid N8.7bn Money Laundering Case, EFCC Investigation Continues

Updated: Jan 13, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — Former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal visited former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), at the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) on Saturday, in what sources say were discussions focused on the way forward for the ongoing legal proceedings.

“Tambuwal was with Malami yesterday to discuss the way forward,” a source familiar with the visit told Naija247news.

Malami is currently remanded at Kuje alongside his son, Abdulaziz Malami (SAN), and one of his wives, Bashir Asabe, over a 16-count charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The charges allege laundering of a total sum of ₦8.7 billion.

On Wednesday, January 7, 2026, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, granted bail to Malami and the co-defendants in the sum of ₦500 million each, with two sureties required per defendant. The court ordered that the sureties must own property in highbrow Abuja districts, including Asokoro, Maitama, or Gwarinpa, and that their documents be verified by the Deputy Chief Registrar. Malami was also barred from leaving the country without prior court approval.

Earlier, the Federal High Court had ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 properties linked to Malami, spread across Abuja, Kebbi, Kano, and Kaduna states, following suspicions that the assets are proceeds of unlawful activity. The order was granted following an ex-parte motion filed by EFCC counsel, Ekele Iheanacho (SAN).

According to sources, the high-profile bail process faced delays amid a heavy Department of State Services (DSS)deployment to Kuje Prison. Over 50 operatives were stationed strategically around the facility, reportedly to prevent Malami’s escape in connection with ongoing investigations into alleged terrorism financing.

Malami is said to have instructed his legal team to slow the bail processing amid fears that the DSS could rearrest him immediately upon release. The former Attorney General remains in the VIP segregation cell at Kuje, a section refurbished by the late police intelligence chief Abba Kyari, which previously housed high-profile detainees such as Prince Emmanuel Kanu, younger brother of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

The visit by Tambuwal coincides with a change of leadership at Kuje Correctional Centre, with DCC R.A. Ogundare appointed as the new Officer in Charge, replacing DCC Juta Mohammed, who has been reassigned as State Controller of Zamfara. Prior to this posting, Ogundare was Officer in Charge of MSSC Yenagoa in Bayelsa State.

The visit comes amid revelations from whistleblower John Kpurhe, who alleged that Malami, senior officials of the Ministry of Justice, and private businessman Alhassan Dantata diverted $1,034,515,050 (over $1.03bn) belonging to the Federal Government through a cloned Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) bank account. Other officials implicated include Alhaja Ladidi B. Muhammed, head of the Ministry’s Asset Recovery Unit, and Barrister Buni, a confidential secretary.

Kpurhe’s petition to the EFCC details how he alerted Malami during his tenure as AGF about the suspicious account. Malami allegedly instructed Alhaja Ladidi B. Muhammed to take steps to recover the funds. Kpurhe subsequently formalized the disclosure in a letter dated June 11, 2018, with a formal agreement signed on June 22, 2018, between his lawyers and the Ministry of Justice.

Sources say discussions between Tambuwal and Malami also touched on the next legal steps and coordination with his legal team amid the ongoing EFCC investigation.

The high-profile case has drawn national attention, as Malami remains one of Nigeria’s most senior legal figures to face prosecution for money laundering allegations. His continued remand at Kuje and the scrutiny of his assets are expected to have major implications for ongoing efforts to recover misappropriated government funds.