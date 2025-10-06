Taliban Rejects President Trump’s Push to ‘Take Back’ Bagram Air Base, Insists Afghanistan Will Never Be Occupied Again

Naija247news – Kabul (October 6, 2025):

The Taliban has dismissed President Donald Trump’s call for the United States to “take back” Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, describing the idea as a violation of Afghan sovereignty and a dangerous throwback to America’s failed war on terror.

In a wide-ranging interview with Sky News, the Taliban’s chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid declared that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan would never permit any foreign military presence on its soil.

“Afghans will never allow their land to be handed over to anyone under any circumstances,” Mujahid said, emphasizing that the country’s territorial independence was non-negotiable.

Bagram Air Base — A Symbol of U.S. Defeat

The Bagram Air Base, once the largest U.S. military installation in Central Asia, became a symbol of America’s two-decade presence in Afghanistan. It was abandoned in July 2021 as part of the U.S. withdrawal that paved the way for the Taliban’s rapid return to power.

President Trump’s recent comments about retaking Bagram have reignited tensions, with Taliban officials interpreting the remarks as evidence of Washington’s lingering ambitions in the region. Mujahid said Trump’s position reflected a “colonial mindset” that Afghans would resist.

“Those days are over. Afghanistan is independent and will never again host foreign troops,” he added.

The statement comes amid a subtle but notable thaw in U.S.–Taliban relations, with Kabul confirming that talks have taken place regarding the reopening of embassies in both capitals — the Afghan Embassy in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.

“We have discussed this matter and we wish to see the embassies reopened both in Kabul and in Washington,” Mujahid told Sky News.

Four Years of Taliban Rule: Recognition Still Out of Reach

Four years after seizing power, the Taliban remains largely unrecognized by the international community. Only Russia has formally acknowledged the Islamic Emirate, while most nations — including the United States, the United Kingdom, and China — have refrained from extending formal recognition due to ongoing human rights violations, especially against women and girls.

Nevertheless, Mujahid dismissed suggestions that the regime suffers a legitimacy crisis.

“It is not only Russia that has openly recognised the Islamic Emirate. There are several other countries that have extended recognition, though not publicly,” he claimed.

Diplomats say several regional states — including Iran, China, and Pakistan — maintain informal ties with Taliban officials for security and economic reasons. But the absence of formal recognition has severely limited Afghanistan’s access to international financial systems and humanitarian aid.

The Unfinished War on Women

The Taliban’s most severe criticism continues to stem from its restrictions on women’s rights. Girls over the age of 12 remain barred from secondary education, women are excluded from universities, and female employment in NGOs and the health sector has been drastically curtailed.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) recently issued arrest warrants for two senior Taliban figures, including Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, accusing them of crimes against humanity — specifically the persecution of women and girls.

Mujahid, a close ally of Akhundzada, declined to commit to reopening schools for girls, saying the issue must be “guided by Islamic scholars” and the principles of Sharia.

“I cannot make any promises in this regard,” he said. “We have qualified Islamic scholars who will deliberate on this matter and find an appropriate solution in accordance with Islamic Sharia.”

When the Taliban first took power in 2021, the Ministry of Education promised the school closures were temporary. Four years later, no roadmap exists for reinstating girls’ education. Instead, female students are increasingly turning to underground or online schools — a move the Taliban now views as “un-Islamic.”

Internet Blackout Raises Fears of Censorship

Afghanistan recently experienced a 48-hour nationwide internet blackout, which halted banking services, grounded flights, and cut off millions of citizens from communication.

Mujahid claimed ignorance about the cause of the blackout.

“We have not received any official communication from the Ministry of Telecommunications. Therefore, we are not in a position to comment,” he said.

However, one major Afghan telecom operator privately confirmed that the shutdown was ordered by government authorities. Human rights organizations said the move amounted to state censorship, especially since it disrupted access to online learning platforms used by women and girls banned from physical schools.

Analysts believe the blackout was a pre-emptive attempt to suppress online dissent following reports of rare women-led protests in Herat and Kabul.

Economic Strain and Humanitarian Desperation

Afghanistan remains mired in economic collapse. International sanctions, frozen foreign reserves, and the near-total suspension of Western aid have pushed millions into poverty. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) estimates that nine in ten Afghan children under the age of five live in food poverty.

Droughts, earthquakes, and crop failures have compounded the crisis, while restrictions on women’s employment have worsened household income shortages.

At a malnutrition clinic in Badakhshan, women told Sky News that government bans on female work mean mothers can no longer feed their babies. Mujahid rejected the criticism, insisting that men are “the primary providers” in most households and that the crisis stems from “decades of occupation and war.”

“This situation is the result of decades of conflict and two major invasions that devastated Afghanistan’s infrastructure and economy,” he said.

Taliban’s Message to the World: Stability Over Freedom

Despite mounting international condemnation, the Taliban claims credit for delivering “relative peace and stability” after years of insurgency. Mujahid said the country is safer now than at any point since 2001 and that “visible signs of economic recovery” are beginning to emerge.

Yet independent monitors say Afghanistan’s peace has come at the cost of freedom. Public executions, censorship, and gender segregation remain widespread. The United Nations warns that Afghanistan’s isolation could deepen unless the Taliban demonstrates measurable progress on human rights.

Still, Mujahid insists the government is “building enduring relationships” and that Afghanistan’s future will be defined “by sovereignty, not dependency.”

“Our government is unified, our faith is strong, and our people will never again accept foreign control,” he said.

