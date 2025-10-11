Menu
TAJBank’s N20bn Mudarabah Sukuk Bond Oversubscribed by 185%, Signaling Strong Investor Confidence

Oversubscription Highlights Investor Confidence

Non-interest bank, TAJBank Limited, has achieved a remarkable 185.15 per cent oversubscription in its latest N20 billion Mudarabah Sukuk bond offer, according to data from investment market authorities. The bond, which carries an annual profit rate of 20.5 per cent, recorded an allotment of N57.03 billion, significantly exceeding the N20 billion initially offered. This bond represents the second tranche of the bank’s N100 billion Sukuk programme, reflecting strong investor appetite for Sharia-compliant investment opportunities.

Management Speaks on the Bond’s Success

Commenting on the performance, TAJBank’s Founder and Managing Director, Mr. Hamid Joda, described the achievement as “impressive given prevailing micro and macroeconomic conditions affecting the real incomes of Nigerians.” He added, “This outstanding performance of the Sukuk bond is a clear demonstration that the bank is enjoying growing investor confidence. This can only be attributed to the quality of innovative products and services, as well as the value addition TAJBank continues to deliver in the non-interest banking subsector, especially when analysed within the context of current realities in the debt instrument market.”

Joda expressed gratitude to the bank’s board, management, staff, regulatory authorities, and investors, assuring stakeholders that TAJBank would continue to protect their interests and deliver a win-win experience.

Also speaking, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Mr. Sherif Idi, said, “This investment feat clearly demonstrates investors’ trust in TAJBank, and we will continue to do our best to exceed their expectations through world-class products and services. Our focus remains on our customers and investors.”

Market Analysts React

Analysts in the investment market believe that, following the outstanding success of TAJBank’s latest N20bn Mudarabah Sukuk bond, more investors, businesses, and customers will be encouraged to engage with the bank to explore opportunities in its innovative products and attractive returns.

TAJBank’s Track Record in Non-Interest Banking

Since its debut in Nigeria’s non-interest banking space about five years ago, TAJBank has gained recognition for adhering to global best practices in Islamic finance. The bank has received several awards, including:

  • Global Islamic Finance Award 2023 – Best Sukuk Deal of the Year

  • BusinessDay Islamic Bank of the Year – 2021, 2022, 2023

  • Leadership Newspaper Bank of the Year – 2020

The latest oversubscription underscores the growing appetite for Sharia-compliant investments and highlights TAJBank’s position as a leading innovator in Nigeria’s non-interest banking sector.

