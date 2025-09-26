TAJBank Meets CBN’s Recapitalisation Target, Sets Stage for Stronger Non-Interest Banking Growth

Abuja, Sept. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) — TAJBank Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading non-interest financial institutions, has announced that it has successfully met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new minimum capital requirement for national non-interest banks.

The milestone, confirmed by Managing Director and Co-Founder, Mr. Hamid Joda, marks a significant step in positioning TAJBank as a stronger player in Nigeria’s rapidly expanding non-interest banking market.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday, Joda attributed the achievement to the unwavering support of shareholders and investors, as well as the strategic direction of the bank’s board.

“Through the leadership of our board and the confidence of our investors, TAJBank has fulfilled the recapitalisation mandate. We are now fully positioned to deliver more customer-friendly and innovative services nationwide,” Joda said.

Strengthening Confidence Amid Global Banking Pressures

The CBN had in March 2024 rolled out a sweeping recapitalisation directive for banks, raising minimum capital requirements to strengthen resilience in the sector. For non-interest banks with a national license, the new threshold represented a bold step to deepen stability and enhance competitiveness.

Joda commended CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso for championing the initiative, describing it as “a forward-looking reform that will reposition Nigerian banks to compete in a rapidly evolving global financial system.”

Analysts note that non-interest banks, including TAJBank, are uniquely placed to attract segments of Nigeria’s unbanked population, estimated at over 38 million adults, particularly in the North, where Islamic finance principles resonate strongly.

TAJBank’s Growth Vision: Beyond Recapitalisation

Since its establishment in 2019, TAJBank has steadily built a reputation for customer-centric operations. Its “Our only interest is the customer” mantra underscores its focus on ethical and Shari’ah-compliant financial solutions.

Joda assured customers and stakeholders that the new capital base would fuel further investments in technology-driven banking infrastructure, digital solutions, and human capital development.

“We will continue to surpass expectations by delivering real-time, world-class financial solutions that are compliant with global Islamic banking standards,” he stated.

Implications for Nigeria’s Banking Sector

The recapitalisation exercise, which has set the industry abuzz, is part of the CBN’s strategy to build a banking system resilient to shocks such as inflationary pressures, FX volatility, and global banking uncertainties.

By meeting the requirement ahead of many peers, TAJBank sends a strong signal of balance sheet health and investor confidence. It also cements its position as one of the fastest-growing non-interest banks in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Industry experts suggest that early compliance will give TAJBank an edge in attracting new depositors, corporate clients, and cross-border partnerships, especially in trade finance and SME lending.

Looking Ahead

The recapitalisation drive is widely seen as a replay of the 2004–2005 banking consolidation under Charles Soludo, which birthed stronger, more competitive Nigerian banks.

For TAJBank, the milestone is both a validation of its rapid rise in just six years and a launchpad for future dominance in the non-interest banking space.

As the financial services industry braces for mergers, acquisitions, and possible exits triggered by the new capital rules, TAJBank’s achievement is a reminder that early preparation and strong investor relations remain key to survival and growth.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.