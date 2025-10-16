Menu
“Syria’s President Al-Sharaa Meets Putin in Moscow for First Time After Assad Regime’s Fall”

Syria’s newly inaugurated President, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, traveled to Moscow on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, for his first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

The meeting marks a historic moment, as it is the first high-level engagement between Moscow and the new Syrian leadership after Russia’s long-standing support for the Assad regime. Following Assad’s overthrow, he and his family were granted asylum in Russia for “humanitarian reasons,” according to an official Russian source.

Despite his prior backing of Assad, Putin emphasized that the Russian-Syrian relationship has “never been tied to our political circumstances,” asserting that it is “always… guided by one thing: the interests of the Syrian people.” He described Assad’s overthrow as a “great success and a step toward societal consolidation” and praised Syria’s most recent parliamentary elections as a move that “will strengthen cooperation between all political forces” in the country.

For his part, President Al-Sharaa highlighted Syria’s commitment to rebuilding international ties. “We are re-establishing relations with all regional and global countries,” he said. “Bilateral relations and common interests connect us with Russia, and a large part of our energy sector depends on Russian expertise.”

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, later confirmed that Moscow is ready to support Syria’s post-war reconstruction. “We discussed specific projects in energy, transport, tourism, healthcare, and cultural and humanitarian areas,” Novak told reporters, adding that Russia is “ready to provide support and participate in the reconstruction of Syria.”406515 1760560634

The talks come after a challenging period for Syria, including deadly clashes earlier this year in southern Syria between members of the Druze minority and Bedouin tribes, which claimed hundreds of lives. The violence prompted a military intervention by Israel, which stated its aim was to protect the Druze population and struck several government buildings in Damascus before a ceasefire was agreed upon.

The Moscow meeting underscores Russia’s continued strategic engagement with Syria and signals a new phase of reconstruction and international diplomacy under President Al-Sharaa’s leadership.

