Swift Firefighting Saves Ilorin Community as Tanker Blaze Erupts on Ilorin–Jebba Expressway

A potentially catastrophic petrol tanker fire was averted on Saturday after operatives of the Kwara State Fire Service swiftly contained an inferno involving a tanker loaded with 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit at a filling station in Ilorin.

The incident, which occurred at Olumo Filling Station, Oko-Olowo Junction along the busy Ilorin–Jebba Expressway, broke out at about 2:31 pm, triggering panic among residents and commuters in the area. Naija247News gathered that the tanker had just arrived from Lagos to discharge its highly inflammable contents when the fire suddenly erupted and escalated before emergency responders were alerted.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Head of the Media Unit of the Kwara State Fire Service, PFO Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, the agency confirmed that its firefighters responded promptly after receiving a distress call. According to the statement, the speed and professionalism of the officers were instrumental in preventing the fire from spreading to the station’s fuel reservoirs and surrounding structures.

“On Saturday, January 17, 2026, at about 14:31 hours, the Kwara State Fire Service responded to a fire incident at Olumo Filling Station, Oko-Olowo Junction, Ilorin,” the statement read. “The incident involved a petrol tanker loaded with 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit which had just arrived when fire erupted and spread rapidly.”

Naija247News understands that although the tanker itself was affected, the firefighters successfully contained the blaze, averting a wider disaster that could have resulted in massive loss of lives, property, and environmental damage, given the station’s proximity to residential and commercial buildings.

Commending the officers for their gallantry, the Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, CFS Alabi Muhammed, described their intervention as timely and lifesaving. He sympathised with the filling station owner and used the incident to reiterate the importance of strict adherence to safety standards by fuel transporters and station operators.

He advised operators to ensure routine inspection of tankers, proper handling during discharge, and the availability of functional firefighting equipment at all times, stressing that early reporting of fire incidents remains critical.

The Fire Service disclosed that an investigation has commenced to determine the exact cause of the fire. Naija247News gathered that tanker and filling station fires have become a recurring concern along major highways in Kwara State, particularly the Ilorin–Jebba corridor, which serves as a major fuel supply route to northern Nigeria.