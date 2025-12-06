Supreme Court Strikes Out Osun AG’s Suit, Faults FG Over Withheld LGA Funds

The Supreme Court has dismissed a suit filed by the Attorney General of Osun State seeking to compel the Federal Government to release allocations due to Local Governments in the state.

In a 6-1 majority ruling, the apex court held that the Osun AG lacked the legal standing (locus standi) to sue on behalf of Local Governments, which are legal entities capable of asserting their own rights. The lead judgment was read on Friday by Justice Mohammed Idris.

Justice Idris noted that the suit failed to establish a cause of action under Section 232(1) of the Constitution and that there was no direct dispute between Osun State and the Federal Government to justify the AG’s approach to the Supreme Court.

Distinguishing the case from the landmark AG, Abia and others v. AG of the Federation, where the court had ordered direct payment of funds to Local Governments nationwide, Justice Idris emphasized that suits over withheld LGA funds must be filed by the affected Local Governments themselves.

However, the judge frowned at the Federal Government’s failure to implement the Supreme Court’s earlier directive mandating direct release of LGA allocations, noting that all funds standing to the credit of Local Governments should be remitted directly without delay or excuse.

Justice Emmanuel Agim penned the sole dissenting judgment, disagreeing with the majority decision.

Details shortly…

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.