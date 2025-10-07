“Supreme Court Reserves Judgement on Osun’s Suit Over Withheld LG Allocations”

ABUJA – The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved judgement in a suit filed by Osun State seeking to compel the Federal Government to release all allocations belonging to Local Government Councils (LGCs) in the state, which had been withheld.

A seven-member panel, led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, okayed the matter for judgement after both the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Attorney General of Osun State, through their counsel, adopted their briefs of argument.

While a former AGF, Chief Akin Olujimi, SAN, represented the Federal Government, the Osun State government was represented by Mr Musibau Adetunbi, SAN.

The suit, marked SC/CV/775/2025, requested 10 reliefs, including a declaration that the AGF is constitutionally obliged to comply with court decisions affirming the existence of democratically elected LGCs in Osun following elections held on February 22, 2025.

Osun State further asked the court to declare that the AGF cannot act arbitrarily by withholding, suspending, or seizing allocations meant for the 30 LGCs, and to issue orders restraining the AGF from paying funds to the sacked APC local government chairmen and councillors pursuant to the nullified October 15, 2022 elections.

“The defendant attempted to destroy the subject matter by trying to pay the money to one of the contending parties,” Adetunbi, SAN, told the court, noting that a prior order had successfully stopped the release of the funds.

Counsel to the AGF, Olujimi, SAN, challenged the competence of the suit, arguing that the Supreme Court’s original jurisdiction had not been properly invoked. He contended that the suit was essentially a political dispute between APC and PDP officials over local government control.

“The plaintiff not only lacked locus standi but was also involved in an abuse of the judicial process,” he added.

After hearing submissions from both sides, the Justice Abba-Aji-led panel said it would communicate the judgement date to all parties.

Earlier, the court had struck out another suit (SC/379/2025) filed by Osun State before the AGF directed the release of withheld funds to the APC LGC officials.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.