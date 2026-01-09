Super Eagles Touch Down in Marrakech Ahead of AFCON 2025 Quarterfinal Against Algeria

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Fès, Morocco – The Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived in Marrakech, readying themselves for Saturday’s high-stakes AFCON 2025 quarter-final clash against Algeria’s Desert Foxes.

The team landed at Marrakech-Menara Airport at approximately 4:14 p.m. on Thursday, following a one-hour, 14-minute flight from Fès–Saïs Airport. The squad is now camped at the Savoy Le Grand Hotel, where players and officials will remain throughout the tournament assignment.

Team Media Officer Promise Efoghe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the squad’s immediate focus is on recovery and preparation.

“We had a smooth trip from Fès despite the tight schedule, and the focus now is on recovery and preparation,” Efoghe said.

He added that all media engagements previously scheduled for Thursday were postponed to give players adequate rest:

“Given the late arrival, the players requested time to rest, and we urge everyone to respect that decision.”

Efoghe also assured that updates on the team’s programme would be communicated promptly, with details of MD-1 activities to be shared once confirmed.

The Eagles are expected to hold a training session at Grande Stade Annex 2 from 6 p.m., although the timing remains tentative. Media access will be limited to the mandatory 15 minutes, in accordance with AFCON regulations.

The Super Eagles will face Algeria at the Stade de Marrakech from 5 p.m., in a fixture that promises to be a test of tactical discipline, attacking firepower, and mental strength as Nigeria aims to advance to the semi-finals.