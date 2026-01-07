Super Eagles Players Refuse to Travel for AFCON Quarter-Final Over Unpaid Bonuses

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Players and coaches of Nigeria’s Super Eagles have reportedly refused to travel to Marrakech for their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 quarter-final clash against Algeria, citing unpaid bonuses.

BBC Africa journalist Oluwashina Okeleji, reporting from Morocco, confirmed that payments for the team’s four matches in the tournament have not been settled. Nigeria, led by coach Eric Chelle, has won all four matches so far, defeating Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, and Mozambique, and currently holds the highest goal tally in the competition.

In protest over the unresolved bonuses, the squad and technical staff have reportedly suspended travel and training plans. This is the second bonus-related strike in three months; a similar dispute in November 2025, ahead of a World Cup playoff against Gabon, was resolved within 24 hours.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Algeria in the AFCON quarter-final on Saturday evening.

Further updates are expected as the situation develops.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.