Super Eagles Forward Terem Moffi Seeks OGC Nice Contract Termination After Fan Assault

Updated: Jan 13, 2026 Credibility: 85%

PARIS, Jan. 12, 2026 (Naija247news) – Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi has reportedly filed to terminate his contract with French Ligue 1 club OGC Nice following a violent attack by the club’s fans last year.

The 26-year-old Nigerian international and his teammate, Jeremie Boga, were assaulted by supporters after Nice’s 3-1 defeat to Lorient in November 2024. According to French media outlet Truibuna, the players were punched, kicked, spat on, and subjected to racist slurs, with some of the blows reportedly targeting their genitals. Moffi played the full 90 minutes of the match, while Boga came on as a substitute.

Moffi has been on sick leave for six weeks following the incident, citing both physical and psychological trauma.

The striker has now filed a formal complaint with the Professional Football League’s legal committee, seeking early termination of his contract. French sports daily L’Equipe reported that his lawyers have validated the request, referencing Articles 51 and 265 of the professional football charter.

The Professional Football League is scheduled to review Moffi’s case on Thursday. Sources indicate that the committee will consider the possibility of contract termination, while also exploring other options, including a potential loan exit for the player.

Moffi’s current contract with OGC Nice runs until June 2027, making any early termination or transfer a potentially complex negotiation. The development comes amid growing concerns over player safety in European football and the handling of fan misconduct incidents.