Super Eagles Fall After 120 Minutes of Grit, VAR Drama and Shootout Heartbreak

As Morocco Book AFCON 2025 Final Clash With Senegal

RABAT, Jan. 14, 2026 (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 dream ended in familiar agony on Wednesday night as Morocco defeated the Super Eagles 4–2 on penalties after a tense, goalless semi-final that stretched deep into extra time at a hostile, sold-out stadium in Rabat.

After 120 minutes of tactical chess, fierce pressing and heroic defending — particularly from Calvin Bassey and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali — the match was decided from the spot, where Morocco’s composure and home advantage proved decisive.

The result sends Morocco into Sunday’s AFCON final against Senegal, while Nigeria are left to rue missed chances, controversial officiating moments, and yet another cruel penalty shootout exit on the continental stage.

A Semi-Final Nigeria Refused to Lose — Until Penalties

From the opening whistle, Morocco pressed aggressively, backed by relentless home support and buoyed by their status as tournament hosts. Nigeria, missing suspended midfield anchor Wilfred Ndidi, absorbed pressure intelligently and grew into the game after halftime.

Despite Morocco dominating early possession, clear chances were scarce, with Nwabali producing crucial saves and Nigeria’s backline standing firm against wave after wave of Moroccan attacks.

The Super Eagles’ best moments came on the counter, with Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobithreatening in flashes, though final execution often deserted them in key moments.

Extra time followed the same script — Morocco probing, Nigeria resisting — before penalties loomed.

Penalty Shootout: Familiar Nigerian Pain

The shootout quickly tilted Morocco’s way.

Samuel Chukwueze saw his effort saved

Bruno Onyemaechi was denied by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou , who emerged as the night’s decisive figure

Nigeria converted only two of their attempts, while Morocco calmly dispatched four

As Rabat erupted in celebration, Nigerian players collapsed to the turf — a scene hauntingly reminiscent of the Super Eagles’ recent World Cup qualifying shootout loss, underlining a growing psychological hurdle for the team in high-pressure moments.

Standout Performers and Key Talking Points

Calvin Bassey delivered a commanding defensive display, winning aerial duels and blocking shots, though his earlier yellow card would have ruled him out of the final had Nigeria advanced

Stanley Nwabali kept Nigeria alive with multiple saves in open play and during the shootout

Raphael Onyedika, drafted in for Ndidi, grew into the game after a difficult first half, showing resilience under intense pressure

There were also renewed Nigerian frustrations with officiating, as several Moroccan fouls went unpunished, drawing criticism from fans and pundits alike.

What This Means for Nigeria

While the exit will sting, Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 campaign reinforces their status as one of Africa’s most competitive sides. The Super Eagles reached the semi-finals despite injuries, suspensions, and tactical adjustments — but penalty execution and midfield control in Ndidi’s absence remain areas requiring urgent attention.

Attention now shifts to the third-place playoff, while broader questions loom ahead of World Cup qualifiers and squad evolution.

Final Picture

Match: Nigeria 0–0 Morocco (AET)

Penalties: Morocco win 4–2

AFCON Final: Morocco vs Senegal

Nigeria: Exit at semi-final stage

For Nigeria, AFCON glory will have to wait. Again.