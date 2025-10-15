Menu
Super Eagles Eye World Cup Spot as Ekong Vows to Give It Their All

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

15, October 2025

The Super Eagles have secured a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs, and the team’s captain, William Troost-Ekong, has promised to give it their all in the quest for a World Cup ticket. After a thrilling 4-0 win over Benin Republic, Ekong expressed the team’s relief and determination to make the most of the opportunity.

A Shot at the World Cup

Ekong acknowledged the challenging journey but emphasized the team’s commitment to giving their best shot in the playoffs. “We are quite happy to have that opportunity. It is a long route but it is a route after all. We would have loved to get the automatic ticket but it didn’t happen and we take what we have,” he said. The Super Eagles will face Gabon in the semi-finals on November 13, with the winner advancing to the intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March 2026.

Determined to Succeed

The team’s victory over Benin Republic was marked by a hat-trick from Victor Osimhen and a late strike from Frank Onyeka. Ekong’s message is clear: the Super Eagles are determined to overcome obstacles and make the most of this opportunity. With the playoffs looming, the team is poised to give it their all in pursuit of a World Cup spot.

Team’s Focus on the Upcoming Match

The Super Eagles will be looking to their coaching staff to devise strategies that will give them an edge over Gabon. The team has been training hard, and with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman in form, they will be confident of making a strong impression in the playoffs.

The Super Eagles’ journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup won’t be easy, but with determination and teamwork, they can overcome the challenges ahead. As they prepare to face Gabon in the semi-finals, the team’s focus will be on giving it their all and making the nation proud.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

