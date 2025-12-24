Super Eagles Edge Tanzania in AFCON 2025 Group C Opener

The Super Eagles of Nigeria secured a 2-1 victory over the Taifa Stars of Tanzania in their first Group C match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria took the lead in the first half through a header by centre-back Semi Ajayi. Tanzania equalised in the second half, but the Eagles regained the advantage with a strike from former African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman.

Nigeria will look to maintain their winning form when they face Tunisia on Saturday, December 27.

