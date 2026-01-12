Super Eagles Coach Eric Chelle hails discipline, belief after 2–0 AFCON quarter-final win over Algeria

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Marrakech, Morocco, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has lauded the discipline and commitment of his players following Nigeria’s 2–0 victory over Algeria in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday.

The win, secured in Marrakech, booked Nigeria a record 16th AFCON semi-final appearance, setting up a high-stakes clash against hosts Morocco in the last four.

Chelle praised the team’s tactical maturity, noting that the players executed the game plan with focus and composure. “I am extremely proud of the boys. They were happy, focused, and brave. We worked hard, and my vision is clearly taking shape in this team,” he said.

Describing the encounter as intense, Chelle explained that Algeria tested Nigeria’s patience in the first half before the breakthrough came after halftime. “For 45 minutes, we stayed calm. I told the players to trust the process. When the moment came, we struck with authority,” he added.

Victor Osimhen’s opener, according to Chelle, shifted the rhythm of the match, giving Nigeria confidence and control, while Akor Adams’ composed finish sealed the win. “We were ruthless when opportunities came. That is the mentality we want at this level,” the coach said.

Chelle also highlighted the team’s defensive organisation, which effectively neutralised Algeria’s late attempts to get back into the game. “Our defence stayed compact and intelligent. We managed the game well and showed maturity,” he said.

Looking forward to the semi-final against Morocco, Chelle acknowledged the challenge posed by the host nation. “Morocco are strong and playing at home. There will be pressure, but we respect them and believe in ourselves,” he said.

The coach confirmed that Nigeria would use the coming days to recover, analyse, and prepare thoroughly for the crucial semi-final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday. “The best team will win, and we want to be that team,” he added.